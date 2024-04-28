Who was General Hospital star Jon Lindstrom married to? Soap couples announce divorce 

On the ABC soap opera General Hospital and its spin-off Port Charles, Jon Lindstrom is most known for his roles as Ryan Chamberlain, the evil twin of Dr. Kevin Collins. Star of General Hospital Jon Lindstrom recently made headlines when he announced he was divorcing his wife of ten years.

The legend of soap operas announced this information jointly on Instagram with his spouse, a fellow soap opera actress. After being together since As the World Turns, the couple disclosed that their divergent paths toward their respective goals led them to call it quits on their union.

Despite the difficulties of being well-known, Lindstrom and his wife emphasized their unwavering friendship and well-wishes for each other as they made this big life transition. Fans and coworkers alike have expressed support and interest in this divorce announcement, which has shed light on the private lives of these adored soap opera stars.

General Hospital actor Jon Lindstrom's marriage to Cady McClain

The actress Cady McClain, who also starred in soap operas, was married to Jon Lindstrom of General Hospital. The two actors, Lindstrom as Craig Montgomery and McClain as Rosanna Cabot, met while appearing in the soap opera As the World Turns. On February 14, 2014, Lindstrom and McClain tied the knot following a four-year courtship.

During their time on As the World Turns, Lindstrom recalled having feelings for McClain.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest, he said:

"We would finish our scenes and be done around the same time, so we often ended up taking the hour-long train ride back to Manhattan together and got to know each other that way. We got to be very very good friends before anything else transpired."

In addition to being an outspoken advocate of her husband, McClain called Jon Lindstrom a fantastic man and shared a proud post on Facebook about his acting career. Before that, from 1997 to 2000, Lindstrom had been married to actress Eileen Davidson.

Lindstrom has received multiple nominations for Daytime Emmy Awards for his role in General Hospital and As the World Turns. In 2000, he was named Outstanding Supporting Actor for Port Charles. Apart from his acting career, Lindstrom has received accolades as a filmmaker and screenwriter, and his work has been recognized in multiple prose and screenplay contests.

Jon Lindstrom makes divorce announcement via Instagram

In a joint statement posted on Instagram, Lindstrom and McClain said:

"Cady and Jon here. We are taking this opportunity to make a short statement about our relationship status. It may be obvious to some based on our posts that we've taken some time apart. After serious consideration, we have decided that our goals have been taking us in different directions and to end our marriage."

They made it clear in their statement that they are still friends and wish each other the best of luck. Lindstrom and McClain also acknowledged the difficulties of upholding privacy for famous people.

The couple said:

"As people who work in the public eye, it can be difficult to have a private life. Regardless, we ask for your kind consideration in this matter."

In Hollywood Hustle, Jon Lindstrom's first book, an aging actor discovers his daughter has been abducted. It was released in February 2024.