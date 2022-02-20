What is Eileen Davidson's net worth? Fortune explored as RHOBH star auctions clothes from soap operas 

On Friday, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH) alum Eileen Davidson announced on Instagram that she is auctioning some of the most memorable clothes she wore on Bravo's hit reality series, as well as from soap operas The Young and the Restless and Days of Our Lives.

The 62 year old star played Ashley Abbott on The Young and the Restless and Kristen DiMera on Days of Our Lives. She posted the following on Instagram:

The items that are auctioned include shoes, dresses and overalls, among many other items, and are currently being sold on eBay. All proceeds from the auctioned items will benefit Project Angel Food, a non-profit that works towards delivering food to sick people.

RHOBH Star Eileen Davidson's net worth explored

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Eileen Davidson is an American actress, author, and former model who has a net worth of $3 million.

The RHOBH alum won a Daytime Emmy Award for "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series" for the role she played on the popular show Days of Our Lives. This made her the second actress to win a Daytime Emmy in the category of Lead Actress in a soap opera.

In addition to working on soap operas, she was also seen in the film The House on Sorority Row, and played the lead in the CBS crime series, Broken Badges. During the 2000s, Davidson wrote a significant number of mystery novels with Robert J. Randisi.

Davidson was born in 1959 in Artesia, California and kickstarted her career as a model in Mexico City and California. With the recommendation of her agent, who advised that she take acting lessons, she began a successful career in the entertainment industry by acting in film and soap operas.

The RHBOH star has been married thrice, first to actor Christopher Mayer, then to actor Jon Lindstrom. and is now currently married to actor Vince Van Patten. The couple have a child together named Jesse.

In 2014, Davidson appeared as one of the cast members of the hit Bravo reality television series, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and earned $ 750,000 per episode.

The RHOBH alum was there in the Bravo hit series for three seasons before finally saying goodbye to the show in a move that she felt was best for herself and her family.

