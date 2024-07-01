Who is Hope Logan’s father on The Bold and the Beautiful? Explained

Hope Logan is one of the characters on The Bold and the Beautiful whose story has been through a lot of twists and turns. Initially she believed her father was Ridge Forrester, husband of Brooke Logan. However, it was later revealed that Brooke had an affair with her eldest daughter Bridget's husband Deacon, and he was actually Hope's father.

Hope Logan's current storyline revolves around her divorce from her longtime love interest Liam, and her family with ex-husband Thomas. He has a daughter named Phoebe and also got adoptive custody of Thomas' son Douglas, whom she loves very much.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Who is Hope Logan's father on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Annika Noelle as Hope Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful (via CBS Photo Archive)

Hope Logan is the daughter of Brooke Logan and Deacon Sharpe. The two had an affair that resulted in Hope's birth. However, since Deacon was married to Brooke's daughter Bridget Forrester at the time, Hope did not know who her actual father was. She was raised by Ridge Forrester.

Trending

Nick Marone was another important person in Hope's life because he acted as a father figure for her. Nick protected Hope and worried for her safety while she was an intern at Forrester Creations. Currently, Annika Noelle plays the role of Hope Logan on The Bold and the Beautiful.

What is Hope Logan's story on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Annika Noelle as Hope and Scott Clifton as Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful (via CBS Photo Archive)

Hope was raised by Ridge Forrester, despite her being the daughter of Brooke Logan and Deaon Sharpe. Her story truly starts as an intern at Forrester Creations in 2010, where she fell for Oliver Jones but the equation was sabotaged by Steffy Forrester. Hope was forced to give up on another one of her lovers, Liam Spencer, as he married Steffy in Aspen.

Later, Hope found herself torn between Liam and Wyatt Fuller, and got engaged to Wyatt and even got pregnant with his child. Unfortunately, Hope lost the baby and decided to go to Italy for a while. She returned on The Bold and the Beautiful in 2018 to come back to Forrester.

After Hope's return, Liam ran back and forth from Steffy to Hope, abandoning his home and family twice to propose to Hope, but then returning to Steffy and his child later on. Then, Hope announced that she was pregnant with Liam's child.

Upon hearing this, Steffy finally broke up with Liam, and he married Hope in August 2018. While travelling to Catalina, Hope went into a early labour and supposedly lost her newborn. However, she was unaware that Steffy adopted her child.

Hope and Liam in a still from The Bold and the Beautiful (via CBS Photo Archive)

Hope really wanted to be a mother, so she left Liam and married Thomas Forrester to become Douglas' mother. Shortly after she tied the knot, the truth about her lost daughter Phoebe came out too, giving her much happiness. However, with Thomas not being a good husband later, Hope took custody of Douglas and returned to Liam. Later, Hope found out that Liam got Steffy pregnant while she was with Thomas, which turned out to be a hoax after a paternity test.

After getting his life back together, Thomas asked Hope to revisit Douglas' custody. Hope and Thomas began to work together and she started having feelings for him. She kissed Thomas in Rome, which Liam saw since he had followed them there. After Liam decided to go to Steffy, Hope signed divorce papers and decided to be with Thomas.

After dating for a while, Thomas asked Hope to marry him but she did not think she was ready to commit. Thomas left for a while and then returned with Douglas, engaged to another woman, shocking Hope.

Audiences can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on weekdays on CBS, or stream the newest epiodes online on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback