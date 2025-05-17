Who is Maria Howell? Everything to know as the actress joins the cast of Beyond the Gates

Maria Howell, an American actress and singer, is stepping into the world of Beyond the Gates as “Tracy,” a character deeply connected to Anita’s past. Tracy is part of the music group “The Articulettes,” which Anita previously mentioned on the show, alongside Sharon. With Vernon (Clifton Davis) encouraging Anita to reconnect with her roots, viewers can expect Tracy’s arrival to stir memories and spark new emotional arcs.

But who is Maria Howell beyond her newest role? With decades of experience in film, television, and music, she brings both gravitas and grace to every project she joins. Her role in Beyond the Gates promises nostalgia, emotional complexity, and likely, a few musical moments.

Beyond the Gates star Maria Howell's early life and musical roots

Born Wanda Maria Howell in Gastonia, North Carolina, Howell’s passion for performing began early. She graduated from Winston-Salem State University and started in the music industry as a jazz singer. Her on-screen debut came in 1985 when she was cast as the choir soloist in Steven Spielberg's The Color Purple. Although the role was small, it left a mark and paved the way for her in music and acting.

In the late 1990s, she moved to Okinawa, Japan, where she performed live for six years. It further developed her style and musical maturity. After returning to the U.S., she established herself as a fixture at Atlanta's Sambuca Jazz Café, where she performed from 2002 until the café closed in 2010.

Beyond the Gates star Maria Howell's career in film and television

Maria Howell’s on-screen presence has spanned genres and networks. In the late 2000s, she gained attention with supporting roles in films like Daddy’s Little Girls (2007), Mississippi Damned (2009), The Blind Side (2009), and What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012).

She has appeared in hit shows such as Army Wives, Drop Dead Diva, Necessary Roughness, The Game, The Vampire Diaries, and Criminal Minds. In 2012, she had a recurring role as Grace Beaumont on NBC's Revolution. The next year, she was a part of Lifetime's Devious Maids playing Ida Hayes.

One of her best-known roles came in 2013 as Seeder in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. She played Lt. Theresa Hawkins on Bounce TV's Saints & Sinners from 2016 through 2018. In 2019, she co-starred with Kristin Chenoweth in the Hallmark holiday movie A Christmas Love Story, and in 2021, she had a recurring role on the BET+ series Sacrifice.

Voice work and philanthropy

Aside from acting, Howell is also a talented voiceover artist. Her voice has appeared in television and radio commercials, animation, video games, and audiobooks. She lends the same sense of depth and expression that she does to her film roles when she performs voice work.

Off camera, Howell remains active in the community. She serves on advisory boards for several nonprofits, including Students Without Mothers, The James M. Dixon Foundation, Tosco Music, and Ava’s Heart. These affiliations reflect her commitment to youth development, music education, and social upliftment.

What to expect on Beyond the Gates?

As Tracy, Maria Howell enters Beyond the Gates at a pivotal moment for Anita. Viewers already know Anita had a music past with Sharon and Tracy as part of their trio, The Articulettes. Now, as Vernon nudges Anita to reconnect with her old friends, Tracy’s return opens the door to reflection and perhaps reconciliation.

Tracy’s presence will likely explore themes of friendship, growth, and rediscovery. With Howell’s musical background, fans can expect authenticity in any scenes involving performance or song. More importantly, her character might help unlock new dimensions in Anita’s storyline. Tracy's debut on Beyond the Gates is set for next week, and if Howell's past work is any indicator, she’s sure to leave a lasting impression.

