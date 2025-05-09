Who is Mishael Morgan? Everything to know as the actress teases a return to The Young and the Restless

Mishael Morgan is a Trinidadian-Canadian actress, who starred on the CBS daytime drama series The Young and the Restless as lawyer Amanda Sinclair. Introduced in 2019, Amanda quickly emerged as a main player in the legal and personal narratives of Genoa City.

She was notable because she bore a physical resemblance to the deceased Hilary Curtis, also played by Morgan, and it was eventually disclosed that Hilary and Amanda were twin sisters who were separated at birth.

In her first stint, Amanda had been a part of several major storylines, such as representing celebrity clients and building a love relationship with Devon Hamilton. Her portrayal was that of a professional who was strong-willed and tough, but had a sense of justice. All these elements made her an important part of The Young and the Restless, as Morgan is set to reprise her role in 2025.

Confirmed return to The Young and the Restless

Actress Mishael Morgan has signed her contract for The Young and the Restless again, as she is set to reprise Amanda Sinclair's role. Morgan broke the news during an interview with TV Insider, stating:

''Amanda’s coming back to represent somebody very mysterious, definitely high-powered.''

Details are sketchy at the moment, but the plot does seem to surround the character Aristotle Dumas, whose name was dropped in some of the latest episodes.

This comeback is Morgan's first in the show since her departure in 2024. According to Morgan, she was prompted back by the show's producers' last-minute call to advance a changing narrative.

Amanda's return is also likely to cross paths with several current storylines on The Young and the Restless. Among them is a possible connection to Billy Abbott, a character with whom Amanda had a brief romantic connection in the past.

While their relationship did not work out, the two ended on good terms, and their reunion could create new storylines, especially if Billy gets into business with Amanda's new client.

The character is also linked to the Winters family. Victor Newman recently told Lily Winters that someone related to Aristotle Dumas had made inquiries. This could indicate that Amanda, not Dumas himself, has been doing research on people related to her past, including her former partner, Devon Hamilton.

Also, Amanda will find herself at odds with Abby Newman, who is now the wife of Devon. The relationship between Amanda and Devon was terminated after Devon's affair with Abby, a storyline that received much viewer interest when Morgan was on the show previously.

Production and actor background

Mishael Morgan first worked on The Young and the Restless back in 2013 as Hilary Curtis. Her return occurred after the exit of that character in 2019 under the new character, Amanda Sinclair.

Amanda Sinclair's return to The Young and the Restless puts the character back in the center as she becomes involved in a major legal case related to a new character.

Morgan became the first Black actress to win the Daytime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her role in the soap. Besides The Young and the Restless, the actress starred in a number of TV shows including Family Biz, She's the Mayor, and more. She also appeared in films such as Total Recall, Dress For Success, Night Cries, and more.

Mishael Morgan's return boosts the show's continuity by bringing familiar characters to longtime fans. As filming continues, Amanda's actions and acquaintances will help determine what becomes of the upcoming episode.

