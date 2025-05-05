Who played Chloe Lane on Days of Our Lives? Everything to know about the actress behind the character 

The character of Chloe Lane on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives was portrayed by actress Nadia Bjorlin. The character was introduced in 1999 and exited from the show in 2023. On the show, Chloe, as an orphan, later discovered that she is the daughter of Nancy Wesley and Dr. Craig Wesley.

The daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives is one of the longest-running daytime television series in American history. The soap opera is all set to celebrate its 60th anniversary on the air. Days of Our Lives is set in the fictional city of Salem in Illinois, and revolves around the complicated lives of the city's most powerful and influential families.

Here's everything to know about the character of Chloe Lane from Days of Our Lives

The character of Chloe Lane was introduced in the year 1999, and played by Nadia Bjorlin. The character had a gothic appearance and hence was called Ghoul Girl at her high school. Chloe Lane was a complex character who became a part of several central storylines.

Chloe had had a few romantic entanglements during her period on the show. While she was in high school, she became close to Philip Kiriakis. The two went on a dance together, and they started dating. However, Philip only went out with her as he had a bet with Shawn Douglas Brady. Upon learning the truth, Chloe was heartbroken, but Philip, who had grown closer to her, did everything to win her back, eventually becoming successful.

However, with Brady Black's return on the Days of Our Lives, she started developing feelings for him, even though she was committed to Philip. The two bonded over their shared interest in opera. Philip, who felt jealous about their bond, tried to sabotage it. After knowing that Philip is taking such separate measures to ruin their bond, she grew apart from Philip and started dating Brady.

Further, when it is discovered that Chloe has leukemia, Brady helps her find her birth parents, Dr. Craig Wesley and Nancy Miller. She confronts them and tells them about her recently discovered disease, and discusses the possibility of them being her bone marrow match.

They weren't a match, however, their daughter Joy Wesley was a match, and she saved Lane's life. After her surgery, Brady and Chloe grew apart, and she later went on to date Lucas Horton. The two get married, but end up divorcing as Chloe had an affair with Daniel Jonas. Later, she gets married to Daniel Jonas and gives birth to Holly and Parker Jonas.

However, Parker's paternity was in question because of her brief affair with Philip Kiriakis in between. Later, it is confirmed that Parker is Daniel's child. On the show, Chloe faced several obstacles after birth, including postpartum depression. Later on Days of Our Lives in 2023, the character departed from Salem, when Chloe went to New York to pursue her singing career.

About Nadia Bjorlin from Days of Our Lives

According to Soap Opera Digest, Nadia Bjorlin is an American actress born on August 2, 1980, in Newport, Rhode Island. Nadia is the daughter of Ulf Bjorlin, a famous opera composer during the 20th century. Reportedly, she excelled at both academics as well as in singing, in which she had a budding career before she turned to acting. In 2015, she got married to Grant Turnbull, with whom she has two kids, as per Soap Opera Digest.

Apart from playing the character of Chloe Lane on Days of our Lives, she has been a part of other projects like, 2 Broke Girls, NCIS, Nothing is Impossible, This is Now, and many more.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can catch the latest episodes of the soap opera on Peacock.

