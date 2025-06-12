Who played Zander Smith on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Zander Smith was a recurring character on the long-running ABC soap opera General Hospital, known for his complex background and dramatic storylines. Introduced in the early 2000s, Zander was involved in several key plots that contributed to the show’s ongoing narrative.

Ad

Actor Chad Brannon played Zander Smith from 2000 to 2004. Zander was introduced as a troubled young man who was the biological father of Elizabeth Webber's first-born son, Cameron Webber. Brannon's portrayal earned him a Daytime Emmy Award in 2004.

Chad Brannon played Zander Smith on General Hospital

Ad

Trending

Chad Brannon was born on August 31, 1979, in Tomball, Texas. He is best known for his portrayal of Zander Smith on General Hospital, a role he played from 2000 to 2004. After originally signing for a short six‑week stint, his performance earned a long‑term contract and recognition as a breakthrough talent.

In 2001, Brannon was awarded the Soap Opera Digest Award for Outstanding Male Newcomer, and in 2004, his work on the series earned him the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Younger Actor. He was also nominated in the same category in 2003.

Ad

After his departure from daytime TV, Brannon expanded into guest roles on popular shows such as Friday Night Lights, Cold Case, Deadwood, CSI, and Bosch. He also played Tolten in the video game Lost Odyssey and appeared in Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring alongside Emma Watson.

Since 2006, Brannon has established himself as a voice-over talent. He is providing callbacks for promos on FOX, CBS, HGTV, and the History Channel. He has also reappeared on General Hospital in a cameo in 2009 and again in 2021 as Zander's ghost.

Ad

Zander Smith's major arcs on General Hospital

Ad

Zander Smith was a conflicted but fiery young man whose major storylines on General Hospital involved love, crime, and redemption. His romance with Emily Quartermaine made him a memorable, complicated character. He first appeared working at a rave club and dealing drugs for Joseph Sorel, who was a mobster.

Once Emily was given drugs, Zander was falsely accused, but he saved Emily from being murdered. After grabbing Emily at gunpoint and going on the run, the two fell in love. He was initially wanted by the police, and Zander turned himself in. With Emily’s help, he got a deal and testified against Sorel.

Ad

In spite of Emily's family disapproving of them, they continued to be in love. Emily's grandfather, Edward, falsely accused Zander of assault to keep them separated, but the truth was revealed. Their love faced more danger, including a bus crash orchestrated by Sorel’s men, which temporarily paralyzed Emily.

Zander loyally protected Emily and others, even risking his life during mob conflicts. However, after multiple betrayals, including Emily leaving him for Nikolas Cassadine, Zander spiraled. He briefly worked with Faith Rosco and began a criminal path again.

Ad

His affair with Elizabeth Webber ended in a pregnancy. Though being hostile at first, he later tried to get his parental rights restored, using them as bargaining chips. Then he was framed for the shooting of a cop, and Zander became a fugitive. He staged his own death but turned up again later, mentally unstable.

He took Emily hostage in an attempt to get her back, but was unable to go through with harming her. When the police closed in on them, Zander faked reaching for a gun, and officers opened fire. He died in Emily's arms. In 2021, his spirit consoled his son Cameron following Franco's death, offering peace through the afterlife.

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarushi Shubham Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.



Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world. Know More