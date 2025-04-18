What happened to Emily Quartermaine on General Hospital? Character’s fate explored

Emily Quartermaine, last portrayed by Natalia Livingston, remains one of General Hospital's most memorable characters despite her tragic death several years ago. Fans may remember her as the biological daughter of Hank and Paige Bowen and the identical twin sister of Rebecca Shaw.

After Paige's death due to cancer, Emily was adopted by Alan and Monica Quartermaine. She's been a significant addition to the couple's growing family, which includes five other children: Dawn Winthrop, Skye Chandler-Quartermaine, A.J. Quartermaine, Jason Morgan, and Drew Quartermaine.

Prior to Livingston, the role of Emily was portrayed by Amber Tamblyn from 1995 to 2001.

General Hospital: A closer look at Emily Quartermaine's character

Natalia Livingston won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in 2005 (Image via Getty)

Emily Quartermaine, portrayed by Natalia Livingston on General Hospital, has been entangled in several memorable storylines. One of her most significant arcs includes her battle with cancer.

Emily's bout with the disease has been extra difficult, in part due to it being the cause of her biological mother's death. After finding out that she has breast cancer, Emily remained strong and adamant about not getting chemotherapy. She believed that the said treatment killed her mother, so she opted for a more natural approach.

Another highlight of Emily's character was his romance with Nikolas Cassadine. The two shared quite a complicated love story, having to deal with challenges like amnesia, evil twins, and opposing families.

But perhaps the most memorable storyline of Emily was her tragic death at the hands of the Text Message Killer, who was later revealed to be Diego Alcazar. In 2007, on the night of the Black and White Ball, Emily was strangled to death, leaving Nikolas and the Quartermaines devastated.

Though her character died, Livingston still made appearances on General Hospital as Emily's ghost.

More about Natalia Livingston

Natalia Livingston was the last actress who portrayed Emily Quartermaine (Image via Getty)

Natalia Livingston was born on March 26, 1976, in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The actress completed her degree in sociology from Emory University. She also took acting lessons in college.

Livingston moved to Los Angeles to pursue an acting career. She was scouted while working at Home Depot and started acting in commercials.

Livingston's first big break on TV was her role as Emily Quartermaine on General Hospital. She portrayed the character from April 2003 to 2009 and returned to the role from 2013 to 2014. Her performance as Emily on General Hospital scored her a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series in 2005.

Aside from GH, Livingston also starred as Taylor Walker on Days of Our Lives. The actress appeared in several films as well, including Popstar, West of Brooklyn, and Rough House.

In a March 2025 interview with the Then Is Now podcast, the actress was asked about a potential return to the show as Emily. Livingston admitted she’s open to the idea—especially if her schedule allows it.

"It was a wonderful, wonderful chapter, and I have so many dear friends from the show," she added.

The actress has two little ones at home, which certainly keeps her hands full and her schedule packed.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

