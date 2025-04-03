How Rebecca Shaw's past with Nikolas could impact Spencer Cassadine's future on General Hospital

The latest spoilers of General Hospital suggest that Spencer Cassadine could return to Port Charles. Since Rebecca Shaw was connected to Nikolas Cassadine in the past and she has been living in Paris, fans wonder whether Spencer was in Rebecca's care all these years.

Ad

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Rebecca Shaw was introduced as Emily Quartermaine's twin sister. She dated Nikolas in the past, a long time before Spencer was born. Later, she moved to Paris on a scholarship that Monica intended to use for Emily.

Rebecca loved living in Paris and decided to move there permanently. Since she never returned to Port Charles, fans speculated that her connection with Nikolas could impact Spencer's future, as she might have helped him when he showed up in Paris.

Ad

Trending

Previously, Nikolas departed from Port Charles and found himself in a difficult situation when the woman who helped him held him captive because he resembled her late husband. The current ongoings suggest that Spencer might have been with Rebecca and learned that Nikolas was his father, even though she never figured out who he was.

According to the spoilers of the ABC soap opera, Rebecca might have rescued Spencer after finding him unconscious on the bank of the Seine River. Since he could have suffered facial injuries, she might not have recognized him.

Ad

The speculations also suggest that Spencer might still have amnesia. However, it is expected that Rebecca might return to Port Charles with Spencer, not knowing he is Nikolas' son until she brings him to Monica's funeral.

With the latest developments in Port Charles, Spencer's arrival is expected to complicate the plot dynamics, especially when Rebecca finds out his true identity.

Ad

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital, Sasha confronted Sidwell at Wyndemere and asked him to reveal his true intentions. She warned him about the consequences that would follow if he chose to betray her friends. She also hinted that an ally would be keeping him in check.

When Lucy pushed for a deal with Sidwell's company, Tracy and Brook Lynn hesitated because of his criminal past. A vote was organized when Maxie said that Sasha had overreacted to the situation. When they met Sidwell, Brook Lynn was still suspicious. However, she started trusting him when he sped up their first order.

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Natalia revealed that she was previously married to Sidwell. She vowed to expose him and accused him by saying that he used the company, Deception, to execute illegal activities. However, Sidwell responded to her claims and said that she was solely responsible for their family's downfall.

When Sonny met Laura at the Port Charles Grill, Councilman Boyle interrupted their conversation and accused them of corruption. When he stated that Sonny secretly controlled the mayor's office, Laura denied the allegations.

Ad

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Jason informed Lucas that he did not trust Jack. He stated that he was suspicious about Jack's intentions with Carly. However, Lucas disagreed and told Jason that Jack cared a lot about Carly. He also mentioned that nothing they said would change Carly's mind.

Ada Turner argued at the court and stated that Emma should be held without bail. Anna confronted Ada outside the court as she suspected Turner of having a personal grudge. Ada said that Emma had records of past arrests from a university protest, but the details were sealed.

Ad

With dramatic events unraveling and secrets coming to the surface in Port Charles, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC daytime drama. Additionally, with the latest spoilers, viewers wonder whether Rebecca's past connection with Nikolas could impact Spencer's future on General Hospital.

Also Read: General Hospital announces Nurses Ball 2025 on its 62nd anniversary

Fans can watch the new episodes of General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback