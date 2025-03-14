Who plays Chloe Mitchell on The Young and the Restless? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

Chloe Mitchell is a soap opera legend of The Young and the Restless, the popular American soap show on CBS. Since she arrived in 1990, Chloe has been a presence in the show's campy storylines, especially due to her romance, private scandals, and independent nature.

The role of Chloe Mitchell has been portrayed by multiple actresses in her early years. However, Elizabeth Hendrickson has brought the character to life since 2008, making Chloe one of the most memorable figures in the series.

From being a manipulative fashionista to a morally complex character struggling with love, loss, and redemption, she has evolved with time. Her contributions to major plot lines, such as secret identities, revenge plots, and tragic sacrifices, have contributed to her popularity among fans.

About Elizabeth Hendrickson, the actress who plays Chloe Mitchell on The Young and the Restless

Elizabeth Hendrickson, who plays Chloe Mitchell in the soap, was born in New York City on July 3, 1979. Hendrickson was a musical theatre major at Syracuse University and later transferred to Fordham College to pursue acting. She came to the limelight while portraying identical twins Frankie and Maggie Stone on All My Children.

She gained accolades after portraying Maggie, the half of the very popular same-sex supercouple Bianca Montgomery. Once she had made the AMC, she joined many other primetime television shows like Medium, Cold Case, and CSI: Miami.

In 2008, Hendrickson was to arrive for a short-term stay when she was brought in as part of Chloe Mitchell's role in The Young and the Restless. Inspirational work on the part of the actress would do much to catch viewers and producers off guard into giving her a full-time contract and a permanent position in the soap.

In a July 2023 interview with the Soap Opera Digest, she recalled her initial days on the soap and how she contributed to shaping the character, saying:

"I learned through All My Children that sometimes the writers need a little bit of inspiration...I guess they liked some of the little things I sprinkled in because all of a sudden they started putting those in the scripts."

Hendrickson has also received numerous Daytime Emmy nominations for her skill and work in the soap genre, particularly for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

She has primarily been on hiatus from the character in 2014 and again in 2017, and then she has come back a few times since, most recently in 2019. She appeared in General Hospital as Margaux Dawson from 2018 to 2019.

In her personal life, Hendrickson married Rob Meder in 2019, and the couple welcomed their first child in 2020. Her real-life pregnancy was even written into her storyline on The Young and the Restless, adding an extra layer of authenticity to her character's journey.

Who is Chloe Mitchell on The Young and the Restless?

Chloe Mitchell, born Katherine Tina Valentine, was first brought into The Young and the Restless in 1990 as the daughter of Esther Valentine and Tiny, a plumber. She was first played by child actresses Darla and Sandra Greer (1990–1991) and Danielle Ryah (1994).

Chloe was brought back as an adult in 2008, played by Elizabeth Hendrickson. She was back in Genoa City as a fashion stylist at Jabot Cosmetics and quickly became a manipulative and ambitious presence.

She made headlines by saying that Cane Ashby was the father of her child, Delia, but eventually, it was discovered that Billy Abbott was the father. Throughout the years, Chloe's storylines focused on her relationships with several men, including Billy, Cane, Kevin Fisher, and Chance Chancellor.

One of the most significant and heartbreaking storylines in Chloe's arc was the death of her daughter Delia in a hit-and-run accident. This event severely impacted her character, leading to a descent into grief, revenge, and emotional turmoil. Chloe was also involved in dramatic plots, including faking her death and framing Adam Newman for murder.

Fans can watch The Young and the Restless on CBS.

