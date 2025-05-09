Who is Stacy Haiduk? Everything to know as Days of Our Lives actress opens up about her new project

Stacy Haiduk, recognized for her dual roles as Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks on Days of Our Lives, is expanding her acting portfolio with a new film project. On May 7, 2025, she announced her involvement in Merry Christmas Elijah, directed by Tyler Sansom.

The film centers on an architect who embarks on a Christmas road trip with his autistic son. The journey then inspires a billionaire developer with an autistic child of his own.

In an Instagram post on May 7, 2025, Haiduk talked about her involvement in the film with the following caption:

"This past February, I had the honor to work on a beautiful movie called Merry Christmas Elijah. Directed by Tyler Samsun. It’s a movie about Families working with remarkable children with autism! I was so grateful to work with this talented group of people! Bringing awareness!!!!!"

In the film, Haiduk portrays Nancy Sinclair, a character whose specific role in the narrative has yet to be detailed.

The central themes of the movies are autism awareness and familial bonds. The story focuses on an architect who tries to connect with his autistic son by taking a road trip during the Christmas holidays.

Their journey also leaves an impression on a billionaire who reconnects with his own autistic child.

The cast includes Daniel Roebuck as Reggie Sinclair, Kiley Opsal as Emma, Julie Piekarski as Sophia Walker, Brett Varvel as Mr. Ed, Layla Cushman as Pam Smith, and John Wells as Ty Smith.

Filming is taking place in Southern Indiana, particularly in Corydon and surrounding areas.

Merry Christmas Elijah is in pre-production, with the official release date yet to be announced. The movie seeks to enlighten others about the challenges faced by families of autistic children, presenting them with a tale of hope and struggle.

The film is chosen for the 2025 International Christian Film & Music Festival.

Stacy Haiduk's characters on Days of Our Lives

As stated above, Stacy Haiduk has played two different characters on Days of Our Lives, Kristen DiMera and Susan Banks. Kristen was introduced in the 1990s, and Haiduk began playing the role in 2018.

The character is notable for her complex personality, torn between evil and redemption. She was fixated on John Black at first, and her recent plots revolved around impersonations, kidnappings, and manipulations.

Despite efforts at reform, such as being sent to a nunnery for a while, Kristen tends to revert to her manipulative habits.

Her love life with Brady Black and her relationship with their daughter Rachel showcase the positive side of her character.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest on February 19, 2020, Haiduk said the following about Kristen's relationship with Brady on Days of Our Lives,

"She’s very patient with Brady. She gets frustrated with everybody else, but she’s patient with him because she knows it’s just a matter of time. There’s something quite beautiful about that. We’ve turned dysfunction into beautiful."

Haiduk has also portrayed Susan Banks on Days of Our Lives since 2018. Susan is defined by her quirky personality, unique fashion sense, and offbeat behavior.

Susan was originally introduced as a doppelgänger for Kristen, and her storylines tend to offer comic relief.

