“Why they did not call 911” — The Young and the Restless viewers slam Victoria’s delay to reach out for medical support as Cole's condition worsens

Cole Howard's health has been declining in the most recent episode. Actor J. Eddie Peck reprised the role of Cole Howard on The Young and the Restless in November 2023 after a 24-year break. Upon his return to Genoa City, he discovered that his daughter, Eve Nicole Howard, who had been presumed dead, was actually alive. Even shocking was the revelation that it was Claire Grace who had conspired against him.

In the recent episode of The Young and the Restless, the other members of Genoa City prepare to head to the private island, which is part of an organized event by Aristotle Dumas. However, Cole Howard loses consciousness and falls to the ground. Many fans of the soap opera were quick to notice that Victoria wasn't quick enough to pick up her phone and call 911. Fans started discussing the scene across social media platforms.

A fan named Brenda Sypert Spencer commented on a discussion post started by another fan.

"Why they did not call 911 at the party was stunning. Are they going to kill him off? Victoria deserves a stable marriage for once," the comment read.

Comments by the fan on the post (Image via Facebook/@Wes Lerat)

Branda commented on a discussion post started by another fan named Wes Lerat on Facebook on June 5, 2025.

"So does Cole have to drop dead before Victoria makes an "executive decision" to get him to a doctor. We're all seen storylines drag on. But this is ridiculous!" the original post read.

The original post by the fan (Image via Facebook/ @Wes Lerat)

Many fans took an interest in the post, while some commented and shared their views, calling it "stupid" and how no one called an ambulance. Other fans commented that Cole should remain on the show.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Wes Lerat)

On the other hand, many fans of The Young and the Restless shared their opinions about the current storyline of the soap opera. Some also wrote that writers are crazy for writing such plot lines.

Comments by fans on the post (Image via Facebook/@Wes Lerat)

Here's everything to know about Cole and his declining health drama on The Young and the Restless

Cole Howard is a fictional character on the longest-running soap opera, The Young and the Restless. This American daytime soap opera first premiered in 1973. Set in the fictional town of Genoa City, it follows the dramatic lives, rivalries, and romances of powerful families like the Newmans, Abbotts, and Winters.

In the previous episode of The Young and the Restless, which aired on June 3, 2025, Cole suffered a severe coughing fit and nearly lost consciousness. As Victoria panicked and urged someone to call 911, Cole stopped her, insisting that no one call for help. Further, on the episode that aired on June 4, 2025, Claire shared her concerns over Cole's declining health and his resistance to seeing a doctor. However, Kyle comforts her, but she remains concerned about the same.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of The Young and the Restless on the CBS Network and Paramount+.

