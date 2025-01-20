“Writers just won't stop”—The Bold and the Beautiful fans seemingly frustrated with storyline involving Ridge and Taylor

The never-ending saga of Ridge and Taylor on The Bold and the Beautiful only seems to elicit strong reactions from fans. Ever since Ridge recently reignited his love with Taylor, viewers have been avidly flooding social media sites with their frustrations over this never-ending love triangle cycle.

A recent post on The Bold and The Beautiful Facebook group ignited the fire, as fans expressed everything from frustration to downright disdain for the storyline. Only a few fans opined that Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke's storyline has been redundant, with them always repeating the same saga.

For many years, viewers have considered that having passed through this love triangle several times has killed the opportunity for fresher and more thrilling storylines involving other characters. A fan made a post that depicts all of their collective frustration, saying:

"Ridge and Taylor. All I can say is thank god for fast forward! The worst. Writers just won't stop with the ping-pong match. Horrible to put us viewers through this again."

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Melanie T Lor)

This sentiment sparked a cascade of agreement in the comment section. Numerous fans echoed the sentiment of skipping scenes involving Ridge and Taylor, highlighting how they use DVRs and fast-forward options to avoid watching their storyline entirely.

Several viewers even confessed they've stopped watching the show altogether, stating they're fed up with the lack of new and innovative plots.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/ Susan Robinson, Mary Brunjes)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Kimberly Taylor, Mary Brunjes)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Mary Hubbie-White, Paula Wilson)

Others expressed dismay at Ridge's inability to make a decision and Taylor's acceptance of his vacillations. These comments reflect the frustration over the lack of character development and closure in this storyline.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Paulette Koenig, Mary Brunjes)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Katherine Hope, Tanya Jones)

Many fans complained that this love triangle overshadows other storylines, like those of Li, Poppy, and Luna. While some fans are critical of that subplot, while others argue that it is preferable to the endless Ridge-Taylor drama.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Eric Purnell, Kelli Reed)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Patricia Molden, Henry Morales)

Despite the criticism, a few loyal fans said they enjoyed the storyline, reminiscing about the Ridge and Taylor coupling and enjoying the pair's recent reuniting. However, these comments were isolated instances and outnumbered by the negative responses.

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Laura Lougee)

Screenshot from a Facebook post (Image via Facebook/Leisa Johnson)

Recent developments on The Bold and the Beautiful

Recent events on The Bold and the Beautiful have centered on Ridge's inability to choose between Taylor and Brooke. His decision to move forward with Taylor has caused tension with Brooke and raised questions about his sincerity.

Fans have seen that Ridge's behavior lacks resolution as he continues to leave both women in what seems like a state of emotional limbo. Taylor, however, has received criticism for having allowed Ridge to woo her despite not holding him accountable for what he did in the past. She and Ridge seem to have escalated their relationship because Ridge proposed moving in together.

Many fans argue that this will not be deep enough emotionally, nor will the characters grow well enough to make it interesting. Brooke continues to fuel this drama by making reactions that show her struggle with accepting his decision while clinging to hope.

Beyond the love triangle, other characters and storylines have relieved the repetitive narrative. The ongoing drama on The Bold and the Beautiful involving Li, Poppy, and Luna has gained traction because of the mysterious paternity revelations and familial betrayals.

The confrontation between Li and Poppy over Luna's parentage brought intrigue and unpredictability much sharper than the Ridge-Taylor-Brooke saga on The Bold and the Beautiful.

With the continuing debates from the fans over the repetitive storyline of Ridge-Taylor, the fans are polarized. Only time can tell whether they will finally end this love triangle cycle or drag it on for years. However, fans have consistently been transparent and never hold back on opinions.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

