5 Players to watch out for in Prolific Prep vs Columbus ft. Cameron Boozer

Columbus High School (Florida) will be opening its 2024-25 campaign with a tough matchup right off the bat, facing Prolific Prep (California) on November 19. The game will feature several five-stars, with No. 2-ranked Cameron Boozer (On3) leading Columbus while No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson (On3) will lead Prolific Prep.

Trending

Columbus is the favorite to win this one, but it is expected to be close. Several players are also expected to shine in the matchup, as both teams will feature deep rosters.

Players to look out for in the Prolific Prep vs Columbus match (Rankings by On3)

5) Niko Bundalo - Power Forward - Prolific Prep

Niko Bundalo will have the challenge of guarding Cameron Boozer on Tuesday, though the four-star has what it takes to seriously give the No. 2 recruit some problems. The No. 5-ranked power forward knows how to use his size and is a troublesome jump shooter because of this. However, with Cameron Boozer being the one to guard him, this opens up some very interesting scenarios.

4) Caleb Gaskins - Small Forward - Columbus

Five-star Caleb Gaskins is considered No. 11 in the Class of 2026 and is the latest addition to the Columbus Explorers roster. With this being his first season game with his new team since leaving Montverde Academy, this raises several questions about how he will gel with the other players.

However, Gaskins is still set for a breakout season, especially after living in the shadow of Cooper Flagg back in Montverde.

3) Cayden Boozer - Point Guard - Columbus

The first Boozer twin on the list, the Duke commit needs no introduction as he knows how to find his brother and make him score. This 1-2 punch of point guard to power forward has proven to be a potent combo for the twins, and they are expected to work together again against Prolific Prep.

2) Darryn Peterson - Shooting Guard - Prolific Prep

The Kansas commit is a prolific scorer, and he is expected to put up some big numbers, even against one of the top high school teams in the country. He can also handle the ball well and knows how to pass to the open man. When it comes to shooting, he has also proven to be able to drain shots from behind the arc.

1) Cameron Boozer - Power Forward - Columbus

Cameron Boozer matching up against Niko Bundalo is the head-to-head to watch, but individually, the son of former NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer is expected to bulldoze his way against any other player.

The edge for Cameron in this game against Bundalo and Peterson is the fact that he will be playing with Cayden, with their chemistry proving too much for most opponents. However, Prolific Prep is not "most opponents."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback