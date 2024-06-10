Arizona State basketball recruiting: 3 high school prospects Bobby Hurley could target in 2024

Arizona State had a disappointing season last year, finishing the campaign with a 14-18 record. They hope to get better this season, and the first step for coach Bobby Hurley is to sign the right players.

The Sun Devils have already begun their road to improvement as they signed five-star center Jayden Quaintance, the top-rated recruit in their history. Along with Quaintance, four-star forward Amier Ali and three-star center Jaden Smith have also committed to the Sun Devils.

Let's look at the players that Arizona State can acquire going forward to bolster their roster.

3 high school prospects for Arizona State

#3. Brayden Burries

Trending

Brayden Burries is a four-star recruit from Eleanor Roosevelt High School who is ranked No. 14 in the 2025 On3 Industry Ranking. This summer on the Nike EYBL Circuit, the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 21.3 points for the Strive for Greatness program.

Arizona State has extended an offer to Burries. However, the interest is "cool," per 247Sports, and the program will have to work hard to acquire the services of the shooting guard. Burries has a composite rating of 0.9945 and has other offers from schools such as Alabama, Arizona, California and Duke, among others.

#2. Jerry Easter

Jerry Easter, a four-star combo guard from La Lumiere High School, is ranked No. 27 according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He is one of the best combo guards in the country and has received offers from multiple top schools.

The Sun Devils are one of the several elite universities that have made Easter an offer. The interest in Easter from all the schools is still "cool, " which is good news for the Arizona-based school.

#1. Koa Peat

Koa Peat is a five-star power forward from Perry High School who is one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the nation. Peat is a 6-foot-8 athlete who has great athleticism and play-making abilities.

Peat is ranked No. 5 in his class by 247Sports and has a composite rating of 0.9982. He has an offer from Arizona State and multiple other top schools in the country. There is high interest in Peat as 30 of the top programs in the nation are vying to acquire his signature.