NBA Draft expert hails Duke star Jared McCain as 'best shooter' in 2024 NBA draft class

Jared McCain is one of the two stars bringing Duke's culture to the 2024 NBA Draft. The dynamic guard is one of the best prospects in the relatively weak talent pool and already has Draft expert Jonathan Givony's vote for the "best shooter" in the current draft class.

Givony posted a brief montage of McCain's workout in Chicago while praising the former Blue Devil's lightning-quick 3-point touch:

"Jared McCain might very well be the best shooter in this draft class. Saw him reel off a ton of 3s with his lightning-quick release at a workout in Chicago."

McCain is coming off 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals during his freshman year at the Durham institution. He is a versatile guard who can play both backcourt positions and harbored a respectable 46.2% efficiency from the field and 41.4% from the arc.

He was a key offense initiator during the Blue Devils' 2023-24 NCAA run, where he averaged 21 points throughout 4 games. Even though the 6-foot-3-inches tall projected first-rounder struggled with consistency, he touched the 30-point mark twice during the stretch with a combined efficiency of 53% and sinking 13 of his 22 long balls. He also broke the program's history of 3-pointers made in a March Madness game.

Jared McCain repeated the same shooting touch during the Combine, where he made 19 of 25 three-pointers in front of NBA scouts. His shooting consistency, especially when NBA teams eye promising role players from the current draft pool, pits McCain to Top-10 in multiple draft projections.

Jared McCain met with Sacramento King's representatives in Chicago

The Kings have reportedly been in talks with Jared McCain for their 13th pick in the draft. While the NBA franchise also acknowledged other talents from the Combine's 78-player roster, Jared's candidacy shines through, with Sacramento being his birth town. Moreover, he also fits the player profiles the Kings have operated with in recent years.

Apart from his textbook-type shooting form, Jared McCain is also elite at on-ball movements. Thanks to his shooting, he harbors great footwork and can pass out of double teams. When putting the ball on the floor, he can swiftly change speed and is crafty in taking it to the basket.

All of it sits perfectly well with the Sacramento Kings, which harbors a handful of players who can score from all levels on the court: De'Aaron Fox, Malik Monk, Keegan Murray, and Kevin Huerter.