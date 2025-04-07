MiLaysia Fulwiley - A look back at South Carolina star's early basketball career

South Carolina sophomore star MiLaysia Fulwiley led the South Carolina Gamecocks to back-to-back NCAA National Championship final appearances, having won it all last year. This year, they fell to Azzi Fudd, Paige Bueckers and UConn on Sunday, but she has a bright future ahead of her.

Ad

For her college career, MiLaysia Fulwiley has proven to be one of the best out there. The question is, how good was she when she was in high school?

Originally from Columbia, South Carolina, Fulwiley went to her hometown's W. J. Keenan High School for four years and was a very successful hooper from the Class of 2023. Before she had won the NCAA championship last year, she was a four-time Class 2A state champion, winning the state title in all four years of her stay at Keenan.

Ad

Trending

The 5-foot-6 point guard was ranked by ESPN as the Class of 2023's No. 13 overall in her senior year. She left W. J. Keenan High School as its all-time leading scorer with over 3,000 points. As a five-star prospect, several schools tried to recruit her, but eventually she chose to go with Dawn Staley's squad and won an NCAA championship.

MiLaysia Fulwiley was also a McDonald's All-American, a member of the Naismith third team and a member of the All-USA TODAY Team for 2023. She was also a three-time SCBCA 3A Player of the Year (2020-22) and a former SCBCA 2A Player of the Year (2023).

Ad

For her senior year, MiLaysia Fulwiley averaged 25.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 5.7 steals. In the McDonald's All-American Game, she scored 17 points, including 11 in two minutes.

MiLaysia Fulwiley played with boys in her local childen's church league

MiLaysia Fulwiley rose to become a hometown hero in Columbia, South Carolina. Before that, she was just a young child who was playing basketball in her backyard.

Ad

She reportedly began showing interest in basketball after she was given a toy hoop to play with. Tht led to her playing at her local children’s church league, but she was too good, leading her to play with the boys instead.

As she reached seventh grade in middle school, she was so good that she was eventually called up to play for W.J. Keenan’s high school varsity team. The rest is history, with Fulwiley becoming one of the best in her class and eventually a four-time state champion and former NCAA champion with South Carolina.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More