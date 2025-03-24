"1 day at a time": Arkansas signee Meleek Thomas shares a moment of him locked in for intense training as he prepares for his Razorbacks career

Meleek Thomas has constantly been working out ever since he and the City Reapers lost the OTE final to Eli Ellis and the YNG Dreamerz earlier this month. The five-star shooting guard is on his way to Arkansas to play for John Calipari, but he has been hard at work to not just play for the Razorbacks but also to prepare for the McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic games.

On Sunday, Thomas posted an Instagram story showing him working out at the Call Timeout Academy.

"1 day at a time," he wrote.

5-star Meleek Thomas working out before McDonald's All-American and Jordan Brand Classic games (Source: Instagram/@meleek.thomas)

Thomas, who was this season's leading scorer for the City Reapers, had posted an emotional goodbye to high school life after their Game 4 loss against the YNG Dreamerz during the Overtime Elite final. He led the team to be the No. 2 seed in the OTE playoffs and averaged 26.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.1 steals per game during the regular season.

"Can’t rush greatness," he wrote. "Accomplishing goals I’ve always prayed for and achieving the unthinkable, it really go to show you anything is possible regardless the circumstance. My journey is bigger then me I do it for my family, my city and the ones that look up to me so i’ll keep being the blueprint til god say it’s my time to drop the ball. High school was always smackin.

"I’ll never forget the memories and endless time in the gym. It’s time to go make history in the SEC❤️."

Before the 2024-2025 season began, Thomas shocked many by transferring to Overtime Elite, a league for teens who want to turn pro. There is still a school aspect at OTE, and he got paid via NIL so he will still be eligible to play in college.

Who will join Meleek Thomas for the Jordan Brand Classic?

The boys and girls rosters for the Jordan Brand Classic included a who's who of high school basketball, and among them was Meleek Thomas. The big names joining him on the boys' team include five-stars like Cameron and Cayden Boozer, AJ Dybantsa, Nate Ament, Brayden Burries and Darryn Peterson, as well as four-stars like Kiyan Anthony and Nikolas Khamenia.

The game itself is scheduled for Friday, April 18, at the CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. The event will tip off with the girls' game at 4 p.m. ET before the boys take the stage soon after at 6 p.m. ET.

