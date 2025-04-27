$14M worth ex-NBA star Brandon Jennings shares latest update on Gilbert Arenas' son Alijah Arenas' health

It has been a few days since Alijah Arenas almost died in a horrific Tesla Cybertruck crash on Thursday. The five-star USC signee was hospitalized and was placed in a medically induced coma the same day. He is now awake, and former NBA star Brandon Jennings revealed he had visited the young basketball prospect.

"Saw my young boy Alijah today, he smiled and shook my hand!!! Keep the family in your prayers. 🦴🙏🏾❤️," Jennings tweeted.

Jennings, who is worth around $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, is good friends with Alijah Arenas' father, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. Jennings is a co-host on the elder Arenas' podcast, "Gil's Arena," as well.

Jennings' update means that Arenas does have motor functions even though he is still hospitalized.

Early on Thursday morning, Alijah was driving his Tesla Cybertruck when he ran into a fire hydrant in the Reseda area of the San Fernando Valley. The vehicle then ran into a tree, getting totaled and catching fire. The Chatsworth star was trapped inside the car but was pulled by several heroic passersby.

LA's police and fire departments both responded to the incident, which happened shortly before 4:55 a.m. PST. The incident was described in police reports as a "single-vehicle collision."

Arenas and former reality show star Laura Govan were by his side at the hospital the entire time. His siblings, Hamiley, Aloni and Izela, were present as well. Arenas canceled Thursday's podcast episode shortly after the accident.

Alijah Arenas' family issues statement regarding high school basketball star's condition

On Friday, the family of Alijah Arenas released a statement regarding his condition, revealing that he is now awake and able to at least write.

"In a remarkable and hopeful development, Alijah Arenas has come out of his coma and has shown signs of progress within the last 24 hours. In a powerful emotional moment, Alijah opened his eyes and was able to write in a piece of paper that he remembered the smoke and asked, 'Did anyone get hurt?'" the statement read, in part.

The statement also shared a recollection by one of the people who pulled Arenas out of the burning vehicle. The family also thanked the medical staff and those who expressed their thoughts and prayers for the recovering basketball star.

