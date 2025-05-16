Three-star point guard Macari Moore committed to the Pittsburgh Panthers on Thursday. This is a big boost for Jeff Capel's program, as Moore is the No. 2 prospect from Michigan and the No. 18 point guard, according to 247Sports.

Many Michiganders have shown their love as Moore embarks on his college career with the Panthers. Michigan signee and No. 1-ranked football prospect from the Class of 2025, Bryce Underwood, whose NIL value is worth $2.9 million (per On3), reacted with eight fire emojis.

"🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," Underwood wrote.

Bryce Underwood comments on Macari Moore's announcement (source: IG/ mac21_)

Moore led Huron High School (Michigan) to a 22-5 overall record in the 2024-25 season and was a Michigan Mr. Basketball finalist. He averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Moore originally committed to Iowa State in November 2024 but decommitted and reopened his recruitment in March.

In an interview with Pittsburgh Sports Now on Friday, Michigan-based basketball scout Jonathon Gilbert described Macari Moore as an "aggressive and explosive scoring guard."

Gilbert added,

“He is wired to score but has the ball handling ability to play and possibly develop into a point guard. The ball handling ability and explosiveness make him a devastating penetrator who gets to the basket at will."

Panthers coach Jeff Capel praises Macari Moore

Soon after Macari Moore's announcement, Panthers coach Jeff Capel praised the point guard.

"Macari is a tenacious competitor who showed winning traits throughout his high school and AAU career," Capel said, according to pittsburghpanthers.com. "He plays with an attacking style on both ends of the floor and has built a strong reputation around his work ethic.

"He will fit in well with the backcourt we are building at Pitt, and we are excited to see how he continues to develop in our program."

Moore will be the fourth player in the 2025 class to sign with Pitt, joining Omari Witherspoon, Henry Lau and Kieran Mullen.

