2025 class prospect Nikolas Khamenia receives offer from Matt Painter's Purdue basketball: REPORTS

Nikolas Khamenia, a standout 2025 four-star forward from Harvard-Westlake School in California, received an offer from Purdue University. Standing at 6'8" and weighing 175 pounds, Khamenia is celebrated as one of the top forward prospects in the 2025 NCAA Basketball class.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Purdue is now part of an elite group of programs competing for Khamenia's commitment. This list includes Kansas, North Carolina, Gonzaga, Tennessee, UCLA, Virginia, Michigan and Illinois. Khamenia’s impressive ranking as the No. 40 player in the latest Rivals150 highlights his rising stock on the recruiting trail.

Born on Dec. 27, 2006, he played a pivotal role off the bench as a freshman in high school. He was selected for the 2024 Men's U18 National Team following a rigorous five-day training camp in Colorado Springs. Additionally, Khamenia attended the 2024 Men's Junior National Team training camp.

He teamed up with Purdue freshman center Daniel Jacobsen at the 2024 FIBA U18 AmeriCup. Together, they secured Team USA's seventh consecutive gold medal in the tournament. Throughout the competition, Khamenia posted averages of 7.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and three assists per game, with 38.5% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

Per scouting reports, Nikolas Khamenia is a proficient shooter who can generate opportunities for himself and his teammates, excelling in transition thanks to his length and athleticism. Defensively, he is noted for his active hands and versatility, and he is capable of guarding multiple positions.

Purdue, under the guidance of Matt Painter, has been judicious in offering 2025 prospects due to scholarship constraints. Khamenia joins fellow four-star targets Trent Sisley, Braylon Mullins and Antione West Jr.

Louisville offers 2025 prospect Nikolas Khamenia: Key details

Nikolas Khamenia announced his scholarship offer from Louisville under new head coach Pat Kelsey. The 6-foot-8, 215-pound power forward is widely regarded as a consensus four-star recruit across major recruiting platforms, with ESPN and On3 ranking him as high as the No. 32 prospect nationally. According to the 247Sports Composite ranking, he holds the No. 34 spot overall.

Expand Tweet

During his junior season at Harvard Westlake, Khamenia earned Third-Team junior All-American honors from MaxPreps. He averaged impressive statistics of 14.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game, contributing to the team's stellar 33-3 record and their Open Division state championship.

Nikolas Khamenia showcased his skills in the Puma PRO16/NXT league and played a pivotal role in Team USA's triumph at the 2024 FIBA Men's U18 AmeriCup.

Louisville's offer marks Khamenia's 15th from Class of 2025 prospects, reflecting the program's active pursuit under Coach Kelsey's leadership. Schools such as Gonzaga, Kansas, North Carolina and UCLA are among the 17 total offers he holds.