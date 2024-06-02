2026 4-star QB Will Griffin discusses Gators HC Billy Napiers' “NFL-style practice” at Florida

Will Griffin, a highly-touted four-star quarterback from Tampa Jesuit, has committed to the Florida Gators for the class of 2026. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 225 pounds, Griffin ranks as the nation’s No. 104 overall prospect, the No. 8 quarterback, and the No. 20 recruit from Florida, according to the On3 Industry Ranking.

Griffin's commitment followed a visit to Gainesville in March, where he had the opportunity to closely interact with the UF coaching staff. Reflecting on his visit, Griffin shared with On3 that he was particularly impressed by the high-energy, NFL-style practice orchestrated by head coach Billy Napier:

“It was excellent. I was glad to see that kind of environment where everybody was moving around really fast. I thought the practice was full of intensity and coach Napier runs an NFL-style practice.

“They only have like 20 hours in a week to do anything with the players, so he makes sure everything they do is with 100 percent effort and you’re moving around doing something.”

During his visit, Griffin observed the Gators’ practice sessions and noted the intensity and structure.

“We hopped from meetings to the team room, back to meetings, and then back to the team room. Everything was quick and on point.”

Will Griffin also had extensive interactions with Gators’ quarterbacks Graham Mertz and DJ Lagway and engaged in a two-hour discussion with head coach Billy Napier and assistant coach Ryan O’Hara.

“We talked for like two hours: Napier, O’Hara, all 5-6 quarterbacks and myself. We were in there talking ball, going over plays, installs and stuff like that,” Griffin recounted.

He gained valuable insights from Mertz and Lagway. Griffin praised Lagway’s progress:

“DJ is doing a great job. He’s only been there since mid-year and I think he’s getting it (down) pretty well.”

Will Griffin joins Florida Gators: The next big thing for 2026

Will Griffin led Jesuit High School to a 10-3 record as a sophomore in 2023. Over his high school career, he has started 35 games, achieving a 24-11 record with 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions.

Will Griffin's arrival add depth to a Gators roster that already includes five-star quarterback DJ Lagway, the crown jewel of the 2024 class. With Lagway expected to be in his third season when Griffin enrolls, Griffin is projected to be third in the line of succession, provided he continues his development.

The Gators, who finished 5-7 in 2023, are eager to return to prominence, a level they last reached with a double-digit win season in 2019. Will Griffin's playing style aligns more with pro-style quarterbacks like Graham Mertz or Kyle Trask rather than dual-threat players like Lagway or Tim Tebow. Although he does not often escape the pocket for significant yardage, he does not shy away from contact.

Florida has yet to secure a quarterback for the 2025 class but will likely do so following the graduation of redshirt senior Graham Mertz.