2026 EDGE Keysaun Eleazer expresses excitement about Bill Belichick’s UNC

North Carolina hosted several top recruits on Saturday for Junior Day, as prospects attended the Tar Heels' season finale against Duke at Smith Center. Among them was 2026 EDGE rusher Keysaun Eleazer, a Southeast Raleigh High School standout.

The 6-foot-6, 205-pound defensive force has drawn national attention for his dominant play, tallying 81 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, an interception, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in the 2024 season, per MaxPreps.

Reflecting on his visit to UNC, Eleazer spoke highly of the program’s NFL pedigree.

"Visit went well, my first time up there with the new staff. With legends like Julius Peppers and Lawrence Taylor being around, the energy at UNC was exciting," Eleazer said on Saturday, via Rivals.

"The two of them are two of the best to do it at my position. Destructive defensive players who get after the quarterback like me. The UNC staff has a lot of NFL experience and that's obviously the end goal to play in the NFL. The opportunity to play for one of the best coaches ever is also exciting."

Eleazer emphasized his admiration for Peppers, frequently studying his film. He also noted UNC’s coaching staff’s deep NFL experience.

"The relationship really just starting out, but it's definitely intriguing that there's 200 years worth of NFL experience and a legendary coach in charge," Eleazer said.

The four-star edge rusher holds offers from North Carolina, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and Georgia Tech. While still weighing his options, he aims to decide before his senior season. His first FSU trip is set for later this month, with an official visit in June.

Mack Sutter visits UNC, reunites with Bill Belichick amid recruitment

Dunlap (Illinois) four-star prospect Mack Sutter saw the Tobacco Road rivalry firsthand during his unofficial visit to North Carolina on March 8 and 9. The 6-foot-6, 225-pound junior met with North Carolina coach Bill Belichick before attending the Duke-North Carolina basketball matchup.

The Tar Heels offered Sutter a scholarship on Jan. 28, one of 11 offers he received that month. This visit was unexpected, considering he had already narrowed his choices to Illinois (April 11), Ole Miss (April 25), Ohio State (May 30), Penn State (June 6) and Alabama (June 20).

Sutter’s connection to Belichick runs deep — his father, Eddie Sutter, played for the Browns from 1993-95 under Belichick.

“Bill was always really laid back, in my opinion, and just super loyal,” Eddie said on Monday, via the Journal Star. “So over the course of my career there, I became as close as you can be with a head coach. … One thing people don't know is Bill’s got a really good sense of humor. It’s really dry, but he’s funny. You got to try and catch it.”

Sutter was a dominant two-way player, recording 505 receiving yards, seven touchdowns, 29 tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles and a pick-six, leading Dunlap to the Class 6A playoffs.

