Los Angeles Chargers 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after moves for Najee Harris and Mekhi Becton in free agency

The Los Angeles Chargers demonstrated their strong overall roster construction last year by making an appearance in the playoffs. They have added to it during the free agency period by bringing key additions such as Najee Harris and Mekhi Becton. Up next for them will be the 2025 NFL Draft, where they could potentially approach the first three rounds in a similar way to the following mock draft.

Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL Mock Draft for 3 rounds

#1 - Round 1, Pick 22: James Pearce Jr., EDGE, Tennessee Volunteers

The Los Angeles Chargers moved on from long-time evetran edge rusher Joey Bosa, who joined the Buffalo Bills during the 2025 NFL free agency period. While they brought back Khalil Mack on a new contract, they would be wise to improve their depth by replacing Bosa and building on the position for the future.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts them to do so with their 22nd overall pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. James Pearce Jr. is one of the best overall edge prospects in this year's class, potentially giving them an elite pairing with Mack and upgrading their already elite defense.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 55: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers should be looking to address their offensive skill positions during the offseason. Adding Najee Harris and Mike Williams in free agency is a sollid start, but they will likely need to do more than that if they want to elevate themselves to the next level of being contenders.

Harold Fannin Jr. is an intriguing tight end prospect in this year's draft class after turning in massive numbers during his college football career. While the Chargers may be looking more at wide receivers, Fannin basically is one, but just plays in a different position.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 86: Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech Hokies

The Los Angeles Chargers were one of the best overall defenses last season, allowing the fewest points per game in the entire NFL. If they want to continue being so, they will likely need to address their cornerbacks this year after Kristian Fulton and Asante Samuel Jr. both entered free agency.

Dorian Strong offers them a potential soulution to their relative problem. He is one of the most solid mid-round cornerback prospects this year and could potentially thrive with such a strong all-around defensive unit surrounding him.

