"Bill is living his best life" "Gross": Fans divided over Bill Belichick's viral beachside pics with GF Jordon Hudson

Bill Belichick and his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson have once again gone viral on social media. The couple made their relationship public last year. However, the UNC head coach and Hudson have been receiving a lot of backlash and criticism for their romance and age gap.

With the offseason in full force, Bill Belichick decided to go on a vacation with Jordon Hudson. On Sunday, Hudson shared an Instagram post featuring the two engaging in acrobatic activities and yoga poses on the beach.

You can check out the viral pictures below:

Fans took to social media to share their divided opinions and perspectives on the dynamic between Bill Belichick and his girlfriend. Some of them praised the UNC head coach for enjoying his life to the fullest.

"Bill is living his best life," one fan said.

"Damn, Bill's legs are stronger than mine and I'm 51," another fan commented.

"To all the haters, I'm sure she;d still be with him if he weren't a rich and famous football coach! It's his winning personality that she can't resist," this fan stated.

A few others made fun of the age gap between the couple and the new viral beach pictures.

"Gross," this fan commented.

"Awe playing with his great grand daughter," another fan joked.

"This is horrifying quit showing these to people," one fan said.

Despite the heavy backlash, Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson continue nourishing their relationship and being each other's support. Earlier this month, the couple also attended the NFL Honors together, where Hudson was seen flaunting one of Belichick's Super Bowl rings.

Bill Belichick receives criticism from NFL journalist for 'alleged' weird request to UNC involving Jordon Hudson

On Friday, an alleged email that Belichick made to the Tar Heels went viral on social media. In the mail, he requested that in every mail, they CC his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, as well.

This situation once again led to Belichick receiving a lot of criticism for his decision. NFL reporter Jane Slater also took to X to criticize the UNC head coach with a witty statement.

"Blink twice if you're ok Bill. This is kinda weird IMO."

After 23 seasons with the Patriots and winning seven Super Bowls, Belichick replaced Mack Brown as UNC's new head coach last December. There are a lot of expectations for the 7x SB champ during his collegiate coaching debut.

