$30 million-worth La La Anthony (according to CelebrityNetWorth), the former wife of the 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, shared a heartfelt reaction to her friend and the American singer-songwriter and actress Teyana Taylor's new album release news.

Taylor announced her latest album, "Escape Room," on Wednesday and released a single, "Long Time," with a music video yesterday. Anthony, who was also a part of the project, shared an excerpt from the video on her Instagram story.

"I felt this deep," Anthony captioned her story with a red heart emoji.

$30M worth La La Anthony shows love to singer Teyana Taylor ahead of new album release (Image via Instagram @lala)

"Hope you can feel it in my voice. Thank you to my sis Teyana for including me on this project. Incredible song & visuals!!! Can't wait for the album."

Anthony and Taylor have been friends for a long time. The duo is seen commenting on each other's pictures and showing support through their social media. Furthermore, La La Anthony was also seen gushing over Taylor's Instagram post from the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York City last year.

Anthony also shared a heartwarming birthday wish for Taylor as she turned 34 years old in December.

"Keep shining. Keep being great. Keep being unapologetically YOU! Love you always," Anthony captioned her story with a heart eyes emoji and tagged Teyana Taylor.

La La Anthony's heartwarming wish for Teyana Taylor's 34th birthday (Image via Instagram @lala)

Her son, Kiyan Anthony, ranks 33rd nationally, 11th in the shooting guard position and first in New York (according to On3's Industry Rankings). The 6-foot-5 shooting guard received plenty of offers from colleges across the nation.

These included Florida State Seminoles, USC Trojans, Tennessee Volunteers, Maryland Terrapins and more. However, he chose to sign for his father's alma mater, Syracuse, on Nov. 15.

La La Anthony shows off new look after Kiyan Anthony's graduation party

The American TV personality and actress, who was seen dancing at her son's graduation party, debuted a new style of blonde hair, done by celebrity hairstylist Dionte Gray.

She shared the story on her Instagram account on Tuesday.

"Love you," Anthony captioned her story and tagged Gray.

Kiyan Anthony's mom, La La Anthony, shares new blonde look (Image via Instagram/@lala)

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter).

"Guess who's back. Feeling blonde, feeling good. You love when I wear blonde," Anthony said in the video.

Anthony is also set to feature in the new season of the TV series "The Chi."

