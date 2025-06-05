After five years of musical hiatus, Teyana Taylor returns with new music and a new album announcement. On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the singer announced that her latest album, Escape Room, will be released in August. But before the project drops, she's given fans a taste of where she's at musically with the release of her new single, Long Time, along with an accompanying music video.

The tea-spilling single is the lead track of Escape Room, which she billed as a "post-apocalyptic meets futuristic noir romance" album. Long Time serves as a prelude to the upcoming album with its electronic flavor. She brought emotionally charged lyrics about the pitfalls of a relationship and fused them with elements of pop music, R&B, and soul.

Long Time's only downside is it's too short at 1:54 seconds, which leaves listeners wanting more. Given the five-year wait, something a little longer could have sufficed the fans' thirst. That said, Teyana Taylor did give something extra for the release. She accompanied the song's release with a red-hot music video slash short film, making the half-a-decade wait for her new music worthwhile.

Starring actors Aaron Pierre and LaKeith Stanfield, Teyana Taylor embodies the rage of the woman scorned in the music video. In the second part of the video, it turns into a high-fashion affair for Taylor, and plenty of drama ensues. At the time of writing this article, it's only been half a day since its release and has garnered over a million views.

What to know about Teyana Taylor's upcoming Escape Room album

Teyana Taylor's upcoming album, Escape Room - The Visual Album, will be released in August 2025. She confirmed the release date alongside a short film previewing the album, starring herself as a bride and a woman caught in a love triangle between actors Aaron Pierre and LaKeith Stanfield. The teaser opened with a wedding scene between Taylor and Stanfield.

The rest of the teaser has flashes of her dressed like a robot, a cage-like coffin, and her on fire, among others. Escape Room will be her full-length album since the release of The Album in 2020. The 25-track album reached major success on the charts, peaking at No.8 on the Billboard 200 and reaching the No.6 spot of the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums, according to Billboard.

At the time of writing, Teyana Taylor hasn't made any announcement about the exact release date of Escape Room. The album's tracklist or the number of songs has not been revealed.

In The Album, she released 23 tracks plus two additional songs, while the one before that, K.T.S.E. (2018), was part of Kanye West's short album series and had only nine tracks. Meanwhile, in 2014, Taylor released the deluxe version of VII, which has 14 songs.

In between her Long Time release and the release of Escape Room in two months, Teyana Taylor will be performing at the 2025 BET Awards on Monday, June 9, 2025, alongside Playboi Carti, Lil Wayne, and more.

