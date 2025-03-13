4-star DL Deuce Geralds offers insight on his official visit to Clemson

Collins Hill (Ga.) standout Deuce Geralds, a highly sought-after defensive lineman in the 2026 class, recently visited Clemson. The 6-foot-2, 265-pound four-star prospect, ranked No. 6 among defensive linemen and No. 72 overall by On3, is heavily pursued by top programs nationwide.

Clemson made a strong impression during Geralds’ visit, particularly with head coach Dabo Swinney and new defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

“They did a great job diving deep into their program and letting me know what it takes to be a Clemson Tiger,” Geralds said, via On3 Recruits.

He also noted Allen’s energy and passion, calling him a “fiery guy.” Swinney’s success stood out as well.

“It was good to meet the new DC (Tom Allen) as well," he said. "He seems like a fiery guy and is very passionate. Coach Swinney is awesome. It was good to see his track record on screen and see how he compares against the rest of college head coaches. He wins a lot.”

Geralds' recruitment remains highly competitive, with several upcoming visits on his schedule. He is set to be at Georgia Tech on Thursday, followed by Florida State on Mar. 22, Michigan on Mar. 29, Ohio State on Apr. 1, and Oklahoma for a two-day visit beginning Apr. 4. He also plans to return to Florida State on Apr. 8 and aims for an Oregon visit on either Apr. 19 or 22.

Holding over 38 offers—including Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Tennessee—Geralds’ decision will be highly anticipated. Adding to his football pedigree, his father, Daverin Geralds, played center for Ole Miss and was part of the Rebels’ 2010 Cotton Bowl-winning team.

Clemson’s 2026 recruiting class surges after ‘elite retreat’ event

Following a down year in 2025 recruiting, Clemson football is making a strong comeback with its 2026 class. The Tigers’ annual “Elite Retreat” recruiting event paid off, helping them secure multiple commitments and climb to No. 2 nationally in the 247Sports Composite rankings, trailing only Southern California.

Coach Dabo Swinney, speaking before the event, emphasized its importance:

“We've got a huge recruiting day (on Saturday), so I'll be here till about 9 (Saturday night).”

The event resulted in pledges from several four-star recruits, including offensive linemen Adam Guthrie, Grant Wise, and Chancellor Barclay; wide receivers Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin; and safety Kaden Gebhardt.

Three-star cornerback Marcell Gipson also committed, bringing Clemson’s 2026 class to 13 recruits—eight four-stars, four three-stars and one unranked player.

Clemson’s 2025 class, in contrast, finished with 15 signees and ranked No. 26, the lowest-rated group since Swinney’s early years. The small class was expected due to scholarship limitations, with most eligible players opting to stay.

Changes are also coming as the House v. NCAA settlement will enforce a 105-scholarship roster cap, eliminating walk-ons. Swinney has remained firm on Clemson’s NIL approach, stating the program won’t “buy players.”

Looking ahead, Clemson is targeting four-star prospects Kentavion Anderson, Blake Stewart, and Kaiden Hall to strengthen its 2026 class further.

