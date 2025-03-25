4-star LB Nick Abrams announces top 5 schools that'll help him toward an NFL career

Nick Abrams II, a highly regarded four-star linebacker from McDonogh School (Md.), has narrowed his college choices to Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Penn State. He is ranked as the No. 18 linebacker nationally and the No. 5 overall recruit in Maryland for the 2026 class.

Ready to make his final decision on July 16, his birthday, Abrams highlighted key factors influencing his selection.

“Those schools made the final list because they matched what I want in a school,” Abrams said, via On3. “All five schools are about development to the NFL and they put guys in the first round. That is a really big thing for me and my family ... We are looking at who has the ability to set me up for life. The last thing these schools checked off was that family atmosphere. The coaches have been transparent and that stands out.”

Beyond football, Abrams values networking and academics.

“It’s about more than just the game,” he said. “We’re looking at which school will set me up for life. The relationships I build and the transparency of the coaching staff also play a huge role.”

Penn State was the first school to offer Abrams a scholarship and has hosted him multiple times. This spring, he has visits lined up with Penn State on Apr. 5, Michigan on Apr. 12, and Oregon on Apr. 19. He toured Alabama and Georgia for the first time and intends to take up to five official visits before committing.

“The key is strengthening my relationships with the coaches and continuing to learn about the programs,” Abrams said. “It’s the small details that will ultimately determine where I fit best.”

Nick Abrams reflects on Alabama visit, shares thoughts on Oregon and Penn State

Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams from McDonogh School had a memorable visit to Alabama, where he explored the facilities and met with several coaches.

“It was a great experience,” Abrams said. “I got to see the stadium, the way everything is connected, and how in-depth their setup is. I had a great talk with Coach [Chuck] Morrell about my film and where I would fit in their defense. Sitting down with Coach [Kalen] DeBoer was also important, just getting to understand his coaching style and building our relationship.”

Abrams, who has Alabama in his top 10 alongside Georgia, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan, and Oregon, was impressed by what he saw.

“Alabama was really eye-opening,” he admitted. “They are definitely a school that will be in the mix until the end. I’m looking forward to growing my relationship with them and comparing it to my upcoming visits.”

Oregon has also been constantly communicating with Abrams since offering him a scholarship.

“We talk almost every day,” he said. “They check in on me beyond just football, making it feel like family. Winning the Big Ten Championship in their first year shows their strength as a program, and I know Oregon could be a great place for networking. I can’t wait to visit.”

Oregon, aiming to establish a stronger presence in the DMV region, already signed Abrams’ former teammate Brandon Finney, a four-star cornerback in the 2025 cycle. With 30 scholarship offers, Abrams remains one of the most coveted linebackers in his class.

