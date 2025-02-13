4-star QB Kane Archer offers insight into his recruitment process with top 7 schools

Kane Archer, a highly touted four-star quarterback from Greenwood, Arkansas has narrowed his college choices to seven programs. On Tuesday, he revealed to On3’s Hayes Fawcett that SMU, UCF, Louisville, Appalachian State, Missouri, Arkansas and Ole Miss remain in the running for his commitment.

Archer, a dominant force at Greenwood High School, led his team to 26 consecutive victories and back-to-back state championships. His exceptional junior season earned him the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year award in Arkansas.

He posted remarkable numbers, completing 81.5% of his passes — a national record — for 3,880 yards, 57 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Additionally, he showcased his mobility, amassing 795 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound quarterback is a consensus four-star recruit. According to the On3 Industry Ranking, which factors in ratings from multiple recruiting services, Archer is the No. 407 overall prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 26 quarterback nationally, and the sixth-ranked player in Arkansas.

However, On3 individually rates him even higher, placing him at No. 151 nationally, the No. 10 QB, and the top player in his home state with a 90.0 rating.

Archer has been on several programs' radar, with numerous schools visiting him in January.

“Missouri came in to watch me throw in January, Appalachian State came by, UCF and USF stopped by, and a lot of schools checked on me," Archer told On3. “I got great feedback from the coaches who saw me throw. All said they loved it and I will continue to build my relationships with those schools.”

The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with coaches expressing enthusiasm about his performance.

4-star QB Kane Archer takes a strategic approach to his recruitment

Kane Archer has received offers from nearly 20 schools and continues to attract significant interest. The four-star recruit ranked No. 151 in the On300, and several programs evaluated him in January.

Among his strongest suitors, Oklahoma State plans to visit Greenwood in the spring, showing growing interest, while Alabama remains in frequent contact, speaking with him every other day.

Currently ranked No. 10 among quarterbacks nationally, Archer is taking his time before committing.

“I want to see how the cards fall and how things play out," Archer said. "I have been in regular contact with about 10-15 colleges right now. The schools that are recruiting me the hardest right now are UCF, Appalachian State, Oklahoma State and Alabama.”

Before making any decisions, Archer will compete in the Under Armour All-America NEXT camp in Atlanta.

“I chose to come to this camp with a purpose to compete with great talent and show I belong in that group," Archer added. "This weekend in Atlanta will give me a chance to do that, so I can’t wait.”

A proven dual threat, Archer has already rushed for 1,583 yards and 30 touchdowns in high school.

