4-star RB Damon Ferguson shares thoughts Bill Belichick’s North Carolina following official visit

Four-star running back Damon Ferguson has set an official visit to North Carolina to view the program’s new era under legendary coach Bill Belichick. The standout from Baltimore’s Milford Mill Academy expressed enthusiasm about the Tar Heels’ coaching staff and the wealth of experience they bring to On3 on Wednesday.

Ad

“What excites me most about having the opportunity to play at UNC is being able to be coached by coaches with over 200 years of NFL experience,” Ferguson told On3.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the 2026 class, Ferguson has accumulated roughly 20 Power Four offers. Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 pounds, he ranks No. 368 nationally, No. 29 among running backs, and seventh in Maryland per the On3 Industry Ranking. The On300 places him at No. 249 overall and No. 25 at his position.

Ferguson’s spring schedule includes visits to Pitt (March 22) and Michigan State (March 29). Additionally, he has locked in four official visits: Indiana (April 25), Duke (May 30), Pitt (June 5) and Virginia (June 12). He will visit UNC officially on June 16-17.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A key player for Milford Mill, Ferguson delivered an impressive junior season, rushing for 1,341 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also contributed on defense, recording 25 tackles and three interceptions.

Milford Mill finished the 2024 season with nine wins and ranked No. 22 in Maryland, according to the On3 Composite.

With his recruitment still unfolding, Ferguson is set to take a closer look at the programs vying for his commitment.

Bill Belichick’s arrival at UNC sparks recruiting surge and financial ambitions

With Bill Belichick now at the helm of North Carolina football, the university’s athletics department has embraced a new financial strategy. The investment in football is substantial, but the expectation is clear.

Ad

"We're investing more in football with the hope and ambition that the return is going to significantly outweigh the investment," Belichick told Inside Carolina.

UNC aims to compete financially with top programs like UCLA and Michigan while striving to match the revenue success of Big Ten and SEC schools. Belichick’s influence is already making waves on the recruiting trail, particularly among elite defensive prospects. Five-star defensive end Carter Meadows, ranked No. 6 nationally, is visiting with his family.

Ad

The Gonzaga (D.C.) standout, who boasts a 3.95 GPA, is also considering Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, Stanford and Northwestern. Luke Wafle, the top prospect in New Jersey and No. 19 overall, is another priority target, with Ohio State, Penn State and Texas among his suitors.

Quarterback Landon Duckworth, ranked No. 6 at his position, has emerged as a top offensive target. The UNC offer in January quickly gained traction. As a junior, he completed 67% of his passes for 3,439 yards and 39 touchdowns while rushing for 648 yards and 12 scores. Georgia, Florida State and Ole Miss remain in the mix.

Top-tier recruits, including receiver Travis Johnson, tight end Mack Sutter, cornerback Dorian Barney and safety Jamarrion Gordon, are also set to visit, signaling UNC’s growing national presence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback