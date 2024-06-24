4-star WR Vernell Brown III heaps praise on Florida State’s Mike Norvell - “Definitely my favorite head coach”

Vernell Brown III, a standout four-star wide receiver from Jones High School in Orlando, Florida, has named Florida State coach Mike Norvell as his "favorite" in college football. Considered one of the premier wide receiver prospects in the nation, Brown is a high-priority target for the Seminoles in this recruiting cycle.

Over the weekend, Brown concluded his final official visit to Tallahassee, and he shared his impressions with the media afterward. Reflecting on his visit, Brown expressed his satisfaction.

"It was really good," he said. "I loved everything about it."

Standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 170 pounds, Vernell Brown highlighted the key moment of the weekend—his private conversation with Coach Norvell.

"He really reiterated the fact that I'm a priority," Brown said. "We just met with him a few minutes ago. Just that, and I feel like coach Norvell is one of the realist head coaches in college football, if not the realist. He's definitely my favorite head coach in college football. I really think that was big."

Brown elaborated on FSU’s plans for him in its offense, mentioning a comparison Norvell made to NFL wide receiver Anthony Miller. Miller, who was a walk-on at Memphis, developed into a star under Norvell's guidance.

"[Norvell talked about] being that playmaker that can move all around in the offense," Brown said. "He has done it with guys similar to me, who have a similar skill set. And he also showed in recent years that he's done it with bigger guys, but he just caters his offense to the players that he has."

Vernell Brown aims to announce his college decision next month, though he remains open to pushing it back. His choice will be made before his senior season, with key factors including relationships with the coaching staff and the overall environment.

"I think the biggest thing is just worrying about the people in the building," Brown said. "The coaches, the staff, those relationships, then also the school and location, because the season is only six months. Those are the biggest factors."

Four-star wide receiver Vernell Brown III has expressed high praise for Florida State, particularly emphasizing the positive interactions he experienced during his visit.

"I'm a firm believer in 'the people make the place,' and I think FSU has all the right people in the right position to be successful," Brown said. "Being here this weekend for 48 hours, I really loved that."

During his visit, Vernell Brown spent significant time with FSU’s Director of Player Relations, Keiwan Ratliff, who shares a strong connection with Brown's father, Vernell Brown Jr. Ratliff, a former Florida Gator standout, played a key role in Brown's experience. Brown also interacted with players like Cai Bates and Trevor Jackson, his former teammate from Jones High School.

Ranked by 247Sports as the No. 38/39 overall player and No. 7/6 wide receiver for the 2025 class, Vernell Brown is also considered a top player in Florida. His junior year at Jones saw him excel on both offense and special teams, with 70 receptions for 1,363 yards and 10 touchdowns, along with four special teams scores.