5 high school coaches who moved on to new programs ahead of 2025 season ft. John Zito

John Zito is to replace Yerrick Stoneman at Oak Hill Academy. With the season ending, many other high school coaches are also set to move to new programs. On Wednesday, SportsCenter NEXT shared some changes we can see ahead of the 2025 season.

Ad

"Some notable HS head coach moves so far, per Jason Jordan 👀🏀," read the post's caption.

Ad

Trending

John Zito

John Zito has been named coach of the Gold squad at Oak Hill Academy. He was previously at St. Francis Academy (MD). He has worked as an assistant under Carmelo Anthony’s AAU program, Team Melo.

Zito has also coached at John Carroll High School in Baltimore and Fairfield University. He replaces Yerrick Stoneman and will work alongside Carmelo Anthony, now co-general manager, and Bay Frazier to lead Oak Hill’s boys basketball program.

Ad

Steve Turner

Steve Turner coached Gonzaga College High School for 21 seasons, compiling a 497–176 record. He has earned WCAC Coach of the Year honours six times and DCSAA Coach of the Year awards twice.

Turner was the DC Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2025. He was also a coach on USA Basketball’s Junior National Team and Nike Hoop Summit. He has taken the role of coach at Montverde Academy this season.

Ad

Kevin Boyle

Kevin Boyle is leaving Montverde Academy to become the Director of Basketball and National High School coach at SPIRE Academy.

At Montverde, he won eight national championships, developed over 50 Division I athletes and numerous NBA players, including Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, and saw seven players selected in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Book Richardson

Emmanuel “Book” Richardson has been named director of basketball operations and head boys basketball coach at the St. James Performance Academy in Springfield, Virginia.

Ad

Richardson spent eight years as an assistant at Arizona. He contributed to four Pac‑12 regular‑season titles, two Pac‑12 tournament championships, and six NCAA Tournament appearances, including five Sweet 16 and three Elite Eight runs.

Ty White

Ty White is the new coach at Petersburg High School. He has spent 15 seasons at John Marshall High School.

At John Marshall, he had a 322–60 record. Under him, the team won seven state championships, including four consecutive Class 2 titles. The team also secured a perfect 28–0 season in 2022–23, which earned them a No. 1 national ranking.

He is a six-time Virginia High School League Coach of the Year. In 2023, he was also named Naismith Coach of the Year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More