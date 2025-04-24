5 high school coaches who moved on to new programs ahead of 2025 season ft. John Zito

John Zito is to replace Yerrick Stoneman at Oak Hill Academy. With the season ending, many other high school coaches are also set to move to new programs. On Wednesday, SportsCenter NEXT shared some changes we can see ahead of the 2025 season.
"Some notable HS head coach moves so far, per Jason Jordan 👀🏀," read the post's caption.
John Zito
John Zito has been named coach of the Gold squad at Oak Hill Academy. He was previously at St. Francis Academy (MD). He has worked as an assistant under Carmelo Anthony’s AAU program, Team Melo.
Zito has also coached at John Carroll High School in Baltimore and Fairfield University. He replaces Yerrick Stoneman and will work alongside Carmelo Anthony, now co-general manager, and Bay Frazier to lead Oak Hill’s boys basketball program.
Steve Turner
Steve Turner coached Gonzaga College High School for 21 seasons, compiling a 497–176 record. He has earned WCAC Coach of the Year honours six times and DCSAA Coach of the Year awards twice.
Turner was the DC Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Year in 2025. He was also a coach on USA Basketball’s Junior National Team and Nike Hoop Summit. He has taken the role of coach at Montverde Academy this season.
Kevin Boyle
Kevin Boyle is leaving Montverde Academy to become the Director of Basketball and National High School coach at SPIRE Academy.
At Montverde, he won eight national championships, developed over 50 Division I athletes and numerous NBA players, including Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett, and saw seven players selected in the 2021 NBA Draft.
Book Richardson
Emmanuel “Book” Richardson has been named director of basketball operations and head boys basketball coach at the St. James Performance Academy in Springfield, Virginia.
Richardson spent eight years as an assistant at Arizona. He contributed to four Pac‑12 regular‑season titles, two Pac‑12 tournament championships, and six NCAA Tournament appearances, including five Sweet 16 and three Elite Eight runs.
Ty White
Ty White is the new coach at Petersburg High School. He has spent 15 seasons at John Marshall High School.
At John Marshall, he had a 322–60 record. Under him, the team won seven state championships, including four consecutive Class 2 titles. The team also secured a perfect 28–0 season in 2022–23, which earned them a No. 1 national ranking.
He is a six-time Virginia High School League Coach of the Year. In 2023, he was also named Naismith Coach of the Year.