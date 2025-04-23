"This was definitely on the list": Carmelo Anthony makes his feelings known about son Kiyan Anthony's Jordan Brand Classic achievement 

Carmelo Anthony has supported his son, Kiyan Anthony, throughout his budding basketball career. In an interview with Sole Retriever, Carmelo expressed his thoughts about his son's achievements and the Jordan Brand Classic experience.

Talking about the 2025 JBC, he was proud and delighted. He believes it was an essential moment for Kiyan.

“I just want to see him have fun and enjoy it,” Carmelo said. “This is a special moment … it’s all about just this moment and understanding like, this is a really, really good, positive moment.”

Kiyan earned the MVP honours at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic after he scored 26 points on 11 of 15 shooting, 80% from behind the 3-point line. He also added five rebounds. His performance helped Team Air win against Team Flight, 141-124.

For Melo, it was also a full-circle moment. At 17, Carmelo was part of the first Jordan Brand Classic roster. He scored 27 points in that game.

“This was definitely on the list four years ago. Like, man, playing in the Jordan Brand Classic," the former NBA star said.

Carmelo Anthony is the JBC ambassador. Before the game, the young prospects were given a tour of D.C.

“It’s very intentional … especially with the guys and girls,” he added. “Giving them cultural experiences, which is why I wanted to bring it back to D.C.”

Melo emphasised that athletic growth goes beyond the court. Talking about how experiences and culture are essential aspects of development, he said:

“Giving them an opportunity to go to the museums, walk around D.C., and really kind of feel the essence of what it’s like to be in a cultural place like D.C., outside of basketball — that’s what makes this event different.”

Kiyan Anthony is set to begin his journey with Syracuse this year, following in his father's legacy.

Angel Reese comments about Kiyan Anthony's McDonald's All-American snub

On April 19, after Kiyan Anthony won Jordan Brand Classic MVP, WNBA star Angel Reese commented on an Instagram post showing Syracuse signee's performance from the game.

“should have been a McDonald’s All-American but we move," she wrote.

Angel Reese's comment

Reese feels Kiyan should not have been snubbed.

