Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony react as Kiyan Anthony sends message to Gilbert Arenas after JBC classic MVP win

The apple didn't fall far from the tree in the Anthony family. Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, proved why he's one of the most anticipated prospects in the nation by dominating his competition at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic.

Anthony scored 26 points on 11-of-15 shooting, along with five rebounds, to lead Team Air to a 141-124 win over Team Flight on Friday. He ran away with MVP honors and made a big statement after being snubbed from the McDonald's All-American game.

That's why he took to Instagram to shout out former NBA star Gilbert Arenas, stating that he "made the list."

Shortly after, his parents, La La and Carmelo Anthony, also shared some love on the post:

Via Kiyan Anhtony's IG

Love you!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️" wrote La La.

Via Kiyan Anhtony's IG

1+2=3," Anthony commented.

Arenas has been a big supporter of Anthony in the past, and he criticized the fact that he wasn't selected for the McDonald's All-American game, especially considering the game took place in New York City:

“The king of New York was not invited to the McDonald’s All-American game in New York,” Arenas said.

Anthony, who committed to play at his father's alma mater, Syracuse, outplayed two of the top-three recruits in the nation, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer, while No. 1 recruit A.J. Dybantsa also had a big game with 25 points and nine boards.

Anthony will have some big shoes to fill in college, as his father had one of the single-greatest seasons in college basketball history and led the program to the national championship in 2003.

Carmelo Anthony wants his son to carry on his legacy

Being the son of an NBA legend comes with some perks, but also huge expectations. Carmelo Anthony firmly believes his son is more than capable of putting the family name up high:

“My story has always been more than basketball,” Anthony said. “My legacy, my son, it’s in you. I will forever continue through you because the time has come for you to carry this torch. Chase your dreams, let nothing hold you back. … My legacy now and forever, lives on through you. I will always be proud of all that you do.”

The former New York Knicks star was a polarizing player in the NBA, but not even his biggest detractor could deny his scoring prowess.

Now, his son has a chance to build on his legacy and take it even further if he also decides to turn pro and pursue a career in the league.

