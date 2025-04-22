"Never seen a kid being better than their father at this stage": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's comment on his career 

Kiyan Anthony's performance at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Friday is still fresh in a lot of fans' minds. As the Syracuse Orange signee is ready to play in college, fans have once again compared his career to his father's.

Ad

On Tuesday, SportsCenter NEXT shared a post with Kiyan on the cover page with a comment he made to Interview Magazine on November 18, after he committed to Syracuse.

"I’m my own player and I’m trying to do bigger things when it comes to basketball," the post read.

It contained pictures of Kiyan and Carmelo. In 2002, Carmelo dropped 28 points at the Jordan Brand Classic, while Kiyan scored 26 and earned MVP honors after 23 years.

Ad

Trending

"Building your own legacy 😤 @kiyananthony," SportsCenter NExt captioned.

Ad

Fans are anticipating what the future holds for Kiyan.

"I never seen a kid being better than their father at this stage 🤷🏽‍♂️ I think he is up for surprise when he gets to the league," a fan wrote.

Hoop fans react to Kiyan Anthony's comment about his career (image credit: instagram/sportscenternext)

Others believe that he's a good player and has a lot of potential. However, some fans are still upset about Kiyan getting snubbed at the McDonald's All-American game.

Ad

"Out of all these nba sons he’s going to be the best one out of all em with gils son right behind em," one fan commented.

"Once them legs get stronger with explosion, he gone be a hand full realtalk 💯🫡," a fan said.

"he shoulda made the McDonald’s game period and yall know that yall were hard critics of em when he already proved himself on the highest level in HS and the last month from the nationals to JBC he showed yall once again," another fan wrote.

Ad

Hoop fans react to Kiyan Anthony's comment about his career (image credit: instagram/sportscenternext)

Some commented about their healthy father-son relationship.

Ad

"he was born a syracuse commit😂," one fan commented..

"Good to see his father, letting him have the limelight on his own 😏," another fan commented.

Luke Fennell and Sadiq White will join Kiyan next season at Syracuse.

Kiyan Anthony earned MVP honors at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic

Kiyan Anthony scored 26 points on 11 of 15 shooting, including 80% from the 3-point line. He added five rebounds in 20 minutes at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic.

He earned MVP honors and led Team Air to a 141-124 win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More