"Never seen a kid being better than their father at this stage": Hoops fans react to Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's comment on his career 

Kiyan Anthony's performance at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic on Friday is still fresh in a lot of fans' minds. As the Syracuse Orange signee is ready to play in college, fans have once again compared his career to his father's.
On Tuesday, SportsCenter NEXT shared a post with Kiyan on the cover page with a comment he made to Interview Magazine on November 18, after he committed to Syracuse.
"I’m my own player and I’m trying to do bigger things when it comes to basketball," the post read.
It contained pictures of Kiyan and Carmelo. In 2002, Carmelo dropped 28 points at the Jordan Brand Classic, while Kiyan scored 26 and earned MVP honors after 23 years.
"Building your own legacy 😤 @kiyananthony," SportsCenter NExt captioned.
Fans are anticipating what the future holds for Kiyan.
"I never seen a kid being better than their father at this stage 🤷🏽♂️ I think he is up for surprise when he gets to the league," a fan wrote.
Others believe that he's a good player and has a lot of potential. However, some fans are still upset about Kiyan getting snubbed at the McDonald's All-American game.
"Out of all these nba sons he’s going to be the best one out of all em with gils son right behind em," one fan commented.
"Once them legs get stronger with explosion, he gone be a hand full realtalk 💯🫡," a fan said.
"he shoulda made the McDonald’s game period and yall know that yall were hard critics of em when he already proved himself on the highest level in HS and the last month from the nationals to JBC he showed yall once again," another fan wrote.
Some commented about their healthy father-son relationship.
"he was born a syracuse commit😂," one fan commented..
"Good to see his father, letting him have the limelight on his own 😏," another fan commented.
Luke Fennell and Sadiq White will join Kiyan next season at Syracuse.
Kiyan Anthony earned MVP honors at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic
Kiyan Anthony scored 26 points on 11 of 15 shooting, including 80% from the 3-point line. He added five rebounds in 20 minutes at the 2025 Jordan Brand Classic.
He earned MVP honors and led Team Air to a 141-124 win.