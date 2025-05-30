5-star ATH Brandon Arrington Jr. showcases his award for breaking Olympic gold medallist Noan Lyles' record [PHOTO]

Brandon Arrington Jr., the No.1 cornerback in the Class of 2026, is among the most sought-after prospects. Ranked No. 7 nationally, he excels in both football and track, drawing widespread attention.

In April, Arrington Jr. broke Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles' track and field record at the 2025 Arcadia Invitational, finishing at 20.35 seconds as compared to Lyles' 20.49 seconds. His performance has fueled speculation that he could be an Olympic contender in 2028.

On Friday, Arrington Jr. showcased his award on X.

"Blessed to get a award for winning the 100m and breaking Noah Lyle's old 200m record at the Arcadia invitational thank you @ArcadiaInvite," read the caption.

Aside from Arrington Jr., Florida signee and Nike athlete Jayden-Horton-Mims also beat an Olympic gold medalist, Quincy Wilson. Mims beat Wilson in the Boys' 400m in Baltimore, finishing in 45.24 seconds and clinched the first spot.

The Mount Miguel standout is an elite five-star prospect who has been selected as the 2026 Polynesian Bowl All-Star, playing alongside Faizon Brandon, Immanuel Iheanacho and Lamar Brown.

The Polynesian Bowl showcases the nation's top senior football prospects, held during the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in January.

Moreover, 247Sports' national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins called Brandon Arrington Jr. a potential NFL prospect.

"Has high round NFL draft potential if he hits his ceiling and is one of the best athletes to come out of the talent laden San Diego region in years," Biggins said.

Brandon Arrington Jr. schedules official visits, ahead of commitment on July 5

With July 5 coming up fast, Brandon Arrington Jr. has sped up his recruitment process, scheduling visits to his top five picks: Alabama, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M and Penn State. On being asked about what elements he factors into his college decision process, Arrington stressed development and a robust coaching staff.

"I’m looking for development and strong relationships with the coaching staff,” Arrington said in a recent Instagram video.

“Coaches that’ll be there for me through the highs and lows."

According to the 6-feet-2 cornerback, he is impressed with these programs.

"What they’re doing over there is big. They’re winning year by year," Arrington Jr. on Dan Lanning's Oregon.

"It’s a great train. Cali DBs going to Bama—those guys turn into stars," sharing his views on Alabama.

He further mentioned a tough race for all these schools.

"It’s going to be a foot race. All five schools have a shot."

On Wednesday, he shared a cryptic post ahead of his commitment announcement, paired up with a Ben Stiller meme.

Meanwhile, Washington State is shooting its shot, where the young prospect is scheduled to visit this weekend.

