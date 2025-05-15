Days ahead of commitment, Noah Lyles' record-breaking athlete Brandon Arrington Jr. shares thoughts on Alabama, Oregon & others

Brandon Arrington Jr. has become one of the most talked-about prospects in the country, both on the football field and the track. Days before his anticipated July 5 college commitment, he's considering elite programs: Alabama, Oregon, USC, Texas A&M and Penn State.

“I’m looking for development and strong relationships with the coaching staff,” Arrington said in a recent Instagram video. “Coaches that’ll be there for me through the highs and lows.”

Arrington, the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class, also impressed this spring with a historic showing at the Mt. SAC Relays. He ran a blistering 20.44 in the 200 meters—shattering Noah Lyles’ high school record, and posted a 10.21 in the 100 meters, breaking Michael Norman’s 2016 meet record.

On the football side, his sophomore campaign included 310 receiving yards, four touchdowns, 25 tackles and a punt return score.

As his decision nears, Arrington offered insight on his top five. He praised Alabama for its pipeline of California defensive backs:

“It’s a great train. Cali DBs going to Bama—those guys turn into stars.” He cited Penn State’s long-term coaching continuity: “Coach Franklin and Coach Smith have been there a while. It’s a place to grow.”

Oregon impressed him with its trajectory and coaching ties:

“Coach Hampton and Coach Tosh—what they’re doing over there is big. They’re winning year by year.”

Texas A&M, he said, has recruited him the hardest throughout the process. Meanwhile, hometown USC offers proximity and dual-sport appeal:

“They’ve got strong football and track programs. Coach Bell and I have a great connection.”

When asked about the difficulty of his looming choice, Arrington replied,

“It’s going to be a foot race. All five schools have a shot.”

Brandon Arrington Jr. narrows focus after Oregon visit, sets new commitment date

Brandon Arrington Jr., the nation’s fastest football prospect, is closing in on his college decision after an impactful unofficial visit to Oregon for the Ducks’ spring game on April 26.

The five-star cornerback from Southern California called the trip “one of the best visits I've had so far, honestly,” telling On3’s Steve Wiltfong,

“Everything was perfect. Just being around the players, coaches, having great conversations with people you never met before.”

While in Eugene, Arrington spent time with former Oregon standouts Christian Gonzalez and Troy Franklin. Gonzalez, now with the New England Patriots, returned as a guest coach for the game, giving Arrington a glimpse of the program's NFL ties.

Arrington’s announcement, now set for July 5, comes shortly after his social media tease. This spring, he also visited Alabama and USC, with official visits scheduled in June to Oregon (June 20), USC, Texas A&M, Alabama and Penn State.

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko sees Arrington primarily as a corner but may use him in a versatile role, similar to Aggies' athlete Terry Bussey.

Clocking a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash, Arrington’s speed is unmatched. He broke Noah Lyles’ 200-meter high school record at Arcadia (20.35) and followed it with 10.21 and 20.44 times at Mt. SAC Relays, setting new meet records in both events.

