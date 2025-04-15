5-star Notre Dame SF Tyran Stokes wins State Junior Player of the Year honor 

Tyran Stokes, a five-star prospect from Notre Dame High School (Sherman Oaks, California), was honored with the State Junior Player of the Year. On Monday, the high school's Instagram page shared a post congratulating Stokes on the achievement after an impressive season.

"Congratulations to Tyran Stokes on being named the State Junior Player of the Year! Well deserved after a phenomenal season #KnightLife," read the post's caption.

According to On3's 2026 Industry Top Basketball Recruits rankings, Stokes is the top player in his state, California and the top player in the Class of 2026.

After his freshman year, he transferred from Prolific Prep to Notre Dame High School. In his junior season, the 6-foot-7 small forward averaged 21.0 points, 9.3 boards, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals.

Last season, Notre Dame had a 28-8 record. Moreover, he led his team to the Southern Section Open Division Final. Although Notre Dame lost to Roosevelt, Stokes scored 21 points and 13 rebounds in the final.

In his Hoophall West Classic debut, he recorded 20 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two blocks. In the 2024 Nike EYBL Peach Jam, he averaged 20.6 ppg.

Stokes won gold at the FIBA Under-16 and Under-17 World Cups. At 2024 Under-17 World Cup, he averaged 12.3 ppg, 7.0 rpg and 5.3 apg.

In the Under-16 World Cup, Stokes posted averages of 10.3 ppg, 4.8 rpg and 3.8 apg. His performances have earned him Division I offers from Louisville, Kentucky, UCLA, Alabama and Texas. He has not yet committed.

Tyran Stokes skips AAU basketball

Last Wednesday, Stokes announced that he would not play AAU basketball this summer by reposting a post on his story.

"BREAKING: 2026 No. 1 Prospect Tyran Stokes WILL NOT play AAU basketball this summer, per Sam Lance. Stokes is a potential reclassification candidate," the tweet in the post read.

Tyran captioned the post with:

“Gods plan 🙏"

While the details are still unclear, reclassification seems to be in the cards for Stokes.

