5-star OL Jordan Seaton reportedly trying to help secure USC commit Julian Lewis personally: Reports

Jordan Seaton, a top-rated five-star offensive lineman committed to the Colorado Buffaloes, is reportedly recruiting five-star quarterback Julian Lewis to join him in Boulder. According to Steve Wiltfong of On3, Seaton is working behind the scenes to persuade Lewis to switch his commitment:

"Jordan Seaton is trying to help personally recruit Lewis to Colorado. He's telling people, 'Hey, I'm losing my quarterback here in Shedeur Sanders. I need my franchise guy to come in behind him with Julian Lewis.'"

Chad Simmons, On3's Director of Recruiting, echoed this sentiment during the Inside Scoop recruiting show.

"Colorado is probably the team with the most buzz around it," Simmons said. "Shedeur Sanders out, Julian Lewis in," he added, emphasizing the potential transition.

One of the key factors for Lewis, as laid out from the beginning, is the opportunity to play and compete as early as possible. The quarterback situation at USC after this season remains uncertain. Questions linger about whether Miller Moss will go pro or return for another year, potentially affecting Lewis' decision.

The two athletes share a close bond, having been seen together during Lewis' recent visit to Colorado's campus. Additionally, they share the same quarterback coach, Darrell Colbert, which could aid Seaton's recruitment efforts.

5-star QB Julian Lewis sparks rumors of decommitment from USC with cryptic tweet

Julian Lewis has recently caused a stir in the college football recruiting world. After committing to USC in October 2023, Lewis raised eyebrows by removing USC references from his social media and posting a cryptic tweet ahead of the 2024 season. After visiting the University of Colorado (CU) Buffaloes, Lewis shared a message that read:

"We walk to the smoke not away from it. Played against 65 defensive players with D1 offers last season @Carrollton_High #MoreWorkToDo in 2024 #AlmostTime."

This has led many to speculate that he might be reconsidering his commitment to USC. Adding fuel to the rumors, Lewis was spotted wearing Colorado gear over the weekend. Under the leadership of head coach Deion Sanders, the Buffaloes are eager to add Lewis to their 2025 recruiting class, especially with current quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Coach Prime's son, heading to the NFL.

A recent photo showed Shedeur Sanders handing keys to Lewis, who was seated on a throne. The caption of the picture was "Perfect Timing," which also is the title of Shedeur Sanders' debut rap song. This imagery hints at a possible future for Lewis in Colorado.

Julian Lewis reclassified to the 2025 class after being named the No. 1 QB for 2026 and was the youngest participant in the Elite 11 event. In his freshman year, he completed 4,118 yards and 48 touchdowns, earning the MaxPreps National Freshman of the Year award. His sophomore year saw 3,094 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, leading Carrollton High to an 11-2 record and a quarterfinal appearance in Georgia's 7A playoffs.

