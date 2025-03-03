5-star prospect Brayden Burries leads Roosevelt to maiden Southern Section Open Division championship title, defeating Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame

Brayden Burries, a five-star prospect from the 2025 class, has added another feather to his cap in his final year at the high school level. The Roosevelt Mustangs (CA) met No.1 junior Tyran Stokes' Notre Dame Knights (CA) in the CIF-SS Open Division Final on Saturday. The 6-foot-4 guard from Roosevelt came up on top and led his side to the maiden Southern Section Open Division Championship, winning the fixture with a 74-67 scoreline.

Ballislife's Instagram handle shared a post calling it an insane playoff game. The post also included highlights from the game displaying the brilliance of both Stokes and Burries.

"Brayden Burries and Tyran Stokes matched up in one of the CRAZIEST Championship games of the year!! 🤯 Roosevelt made history, winning its first Southern Section Open Division championship with a 74-67 win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Toyota Arena 😤," the caption read.

Notre Dame and Stokes were headed into the game in excellent form. While Stokes averaged 21.6, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season, his side held on to a 26-6 record. However, Burries' Mustangs, who entered the game with a 31-2 record, came out on top.

Five-star Brayden Burries averaged 29.4 ppg, 9.0 rpg and 3.5 apg prior to this game. He topped it off with 19 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the ultimate showdown, leading his team to glory and extending the record to 32-2. It was a thrilling contest between two top recruits. The first quarter was a neck-to-neck battle, ending with a 16-15 scoreline in Roosevelt's favor. Brayden's side was a bit more dominant in the second quarter, winning it 21-17.

But Notre Dame was still within range to turn things around. Stokes and Co. came in all guns blazing and won the third quarter 21-17, reducing the deficit to one point again. Burries' side ran away with the championship after clinching a 20-14 win in the fourth quarter.

Which colleges are contending for Brayden Burries' signing?

Bryaden Burries has received over 30 offers from top universities across the nation, including the likes of Arizona, Tennessee, Alabama, USC and Oregon. The Riverside native is yet to decide his future.

As per On3, Arizona is leading the pack with a 30.0% chance of landing Burries on their roster. USC and Oregon are next in line with a 13.3% and 11.4% probability of signing the young shooting guard. Alabama, SMU and Tennessee are the next closest contenders, with each having a 9.5% chance of earning Bryaden's commitment.

