5-star QB Brady Smigiel narrows his recruitment down to four schools, including Sherron Moore’s Michigan, among other Big Ten powerhouses

Brady Smigiel, a highly sought-after quarterback in the 2026 class, has narrowed his list of potential college destinations to four programs: Michigan, UCLA, Washington and South Carolina.

Initially committed to Florida State, the 6-foot-4 signal-caller backed out of that pledge in January. His decommitment closely followed an offer from the Gamecocks, who now stand as a serious contender for his services.

Ranked No. 67 overall and the seventh-best quarterback in his class, Smigiel has been dominant at Newbury Park High School. His junior season was particularly impressive, guiding the Panthers to a 14-1 record and a CIF Southern Section Division II championship.

A prototypical pocket passer, Smigiel boasts a strong arm and an advanced football IQ, traits that have been further refined under the guidance of his father, who serves as his high school coach.

Michigan’s pursuit of Smigiel comes at a crucial moment. The Wolverines initially had a plan in place for their 2026 quarterback slot, but a shift occurred when five-star Bryce Underwood committed for 2025, prompting Brady Hart to reclassify and flip to Texas A&M. Now, Smigiel could become a top priority for coach Sherrone Moore.

Meanwhile, South Carolina has aggressively built up its quarterback room. Freshman LaNorris Sellers has generated excitement, and they landed Air Noland from Ohio State via the transfer portal. Adding Smigiel would further solidify their depth.

UCLA, adjusting to the transition from Chip Kelly to DeShaun Foster, faces recruiting challenges. The Bruins finished No. 46 in last year’s rankings, well behind Washington (No. 23) and South Carolina (No. 18). Michigan, meanwhile, secured a top-six class.

Brady Smigiel sets spring visits as recruitment race heats up

Former Florida State commit Brady Smigiel is gearing up for pivotal visits this spring, including trips to South Carolina on March 27 and Michigan for its spring game on April 19.

Smigiel holds a five-star ranking from Rivals (No. 19 overall) but is placed at No. 125 by 247Sports and No. 193 by On3.

South Carolina has emerged as a serious contender.

“They’re on the rise,” Smigiel told On3. “They have one of the best coaches in the SEC, and he just got extended. They’re focused on building the right culture.”

Michigan’s rich tradition also appeals to him.

“The brand,” he said. “Largest living alumni association in the world. The mystique of Michigan. The education. We’ll know a lot more after we visit.”

Washington currently leads in On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

“It was a good weekend,” his father Joe Smigiel said. “Their offense fits him well. They were his first offer, and there’s something special about being wanted.”

As a junior, the 6-foot-4, 205-pound quarterback threw for 3,521 yards, 49 touchdowns and just three interceptions while rushing for 435 yards and 11 more scores.

