5-star recruit Jezelle GG Banks checks fans’ passion for UConn and South Carolina ahead of National Championship game

Elite sophomore guard Jezelle GG Banks has impressed many this year and is ranked No. 5 overall for the Class of 2027 by Prospects Nation and No. 6 by ESPN.

Ad

The five-star Ursuline Academy standout was given the microphone to interview hoops fans ahead of the UConn vs. South Carolina National Championship game. She gauged the mood of fans on what length they would go if their team were to win the "Natty."

Ad

Trending

Hoops fans are known to be very passionate, and some of them have said that they would go to great lengths if their respective teams won it all.

"I would get a tattoo of Geno Auriemma," one UConn fan told Jezelle GG Banks.

"I'm willing to lock myself in my house for a week straight," another hoops fan told the five-star sophomore.

Ad

"I would cut my hair off," another fan fold Banks. "I would go full baldy."

Fans told Jezelle GG Banks a lot of different answers, with one fan just keeping it simple and saying that he would run down the hall and scream "UConn!!!" While another said that if UConn won, she would get a tattoo of Paige Bueckers. Some kids also noted that they would just cheer and scream a lot.

Ad

The championship game of the NCAA Tournament is scheduled for Sunday at 3:00 PM ET. ABC will be airing that game, along with ESPN+.

Jezelle GG Banks wins her second straight Gatorade State Player of the Year for Delaware as a sophomore

Jezelle GG Banks may just be a sophomore, but she ended the 2024-25 season as a two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year for Delaware. As a sophomore for Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Delaware, she averaged 21.7 points, 4.8 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game.

Ad

Gatorade noted that she is not just an excellent player on the court but also a model student off the court. Banks has maintained a 3.23 GPA in the classroom and is also serving as a volunteer youth basketball camp counselor. She also serves as the manager for her school’s lacrosse team.

In addition to her being a five-star and a two-time Gatorade State Player of the Year awardee, she was also given the 2024 Delaware High School Coaches Association’s Player of the Year award.

Jezelle GG Banks led the Ursuline Academy Raiders to a 13-9 record and made it all the way to the state semifinals as well.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More