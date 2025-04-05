5-star South Carolina target Oliviyah Edwards shares a snap with WNBA legend Candace Parker following March Madness Final Four game 

Five-star Oliviyah Edwards shared a picture with WNBA legend Candance Parker following the South Carolina Gamecocks' Final Four game yesterday. From her Instagram stories, it was evident that the 2026 prospect was at the March Madness Final Four game, along with 2028 prospect, Amy Nduka and freshman point guard, Love Lei Best.

Following the contest, Edwards got the opportunity to meet Parker. In the selfie posted by the 6'3 forward on Saturday, Parker could be seen standing by her side with a hand wrapped around her shoulder. Both of them smiled widely for the camera.

"@candaceparker," Edwards captioned the snap.

Oliviyah Edwards via Instagram

It was pretty clear from the image that Oliviyah was overjoyed after meeting a WNBA legend like Parker. However, she didn't share any insight on whether she managed to get some words of wisdom from the three-time WNBA Champion.

In the game, South Carolina won against Texas 74-57 to march to the Championship game. This marks the second consecutive visit for South Carolina to the NCAA Finals.

Te-Hina Paopao led the Gamecocks with 14 points. Freshman Joyce Edwards contributed 13 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists. Bree Hall also added 11 points. South Carolina scored 40 points in the paint compared to Texas's 22 and took control in the second half with their strong defense and offense.

Oliviyah Edwards Named 2025 Defensive Player of the Year at Grind Session

Oliviyah Edwards was honored as the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year at the Grind Session Women. The 6-foot-3 junior from Elite Sports Academy has displayed defensive skills and versatility, which has helped her team substantially in games.

In addition to this accolade, Edwards also secured a spot on the 2025 All-Defensive Team alongside other top prospects like Bella Hines, Saniyah Douglas, Sophie Morales, and Aiyanna Perkins. Oliviyah ranks 6th overall in her class.

As a top prospect, Edwards has attracted interest from numerous collegiate programs. She has narrowed her choices to ten schools: South Carolina, LSU, Duke, Florida State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Washington, Florida, North Carolina, and Southern California. Edwards has already made unofficial visits to Tennessee, USC, and South Carolina, with official visits yet to be scheduled.

