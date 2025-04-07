6x NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal pours his heart out for SMU Mustangs-bound son, praises him for handling "pressure, expectations, and opinions"

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., Jaden Toombs, Chris Nwuli, and the rest of Dynamic Prep have made it all the way to the finals of the Chipotle Nationals. They entered as the No. 10 seed but defeated some of the best teams in the country to take on eventual champion Columbus in that final on Saturday and exceeded the expectations.

Now that his season is finished, Dynamic Prep head coach and six-time NBA All-Star Jermaine O'Neal has written a special post for his son, Jermaine Jr., as he enters the next chapter of his life. Like LeBron James, Jermaine Sr. went directly from high school to the NBA, so this was an emotional moment for him as his son is about to do something he never did.

"My Son, As i write this with tears in my eyes, I just want to take a moment to tell you how incredibly proud I am of the young man you’ve become on the court, off the court, and in life," Jermaine O'Neal captioned the post.

"I know it hasn’t always been easy playing under the spotlight that comes with being my son. There’s been pressure, expectations, and opinions," he continued. But what I admire most is that you’ve never let that define you. You’ve stood on your own two feet—not because of your name, but because of your own heart, your own work, and your own dream.

"And now, as you prepare for your next chapter, I have no doubt you’ll build your own stardom—on your terms, in your way," he added. "I’m so grateful for your courage. I’m inspired by your pursuit. And more than anything, I’m thankful that I get to be called your Dad"

Jermaine O'Neal Jr., a four-star senior ranked 100 overall by ESPN is going to SMU after the school year ends, alongside teammate and fellow four-star recruit Jayden Toombs.

Jermaine O'Neal led Dynamic Prep to becoming one of the best teams in the US

While he was more known as a player than a coach, Jermaine O'Neal has proven to be a good coach, and this is evident with what Dynamic Prep has achieved this season.

The team ended 2024-2025 with a 34-5 record and second place in the Chipotle Nationals. They defeated some of the best teams in the country, including defending champions Montverde, Link Academy and Prolific Prep, which is led by No. 3-ranked Darryn Peterson. They have also defeated elite opponents throughout the season, including AJ Dybantsa's Utah Prep.

About the author Rotsen Rick Tidoy Rotsen Rick Tidoy is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with 11 years of experience in the field with companies such as SGCafe, So Japan and AFA Channel.



Rotsen is a Boston Celtics fan and was drawn to them due to their animosity to the eternally popular LA Lakers. As a Celtics fan, his favorite players are Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum as they combine for unselfish team play and raw talent.



As for the coaching side of the sports, Rotsen holds Coach K, Mike Krzyzewski, above the rest due to his tactical excellence and success.



When not working or watching basketball, Rotsen likes watching anime, playing tabletop games and Tae Kwon Do, in which he has a Black Belt (3rd Dan). Know More