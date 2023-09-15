"It's been confusing & disappointing" - Jermaine O'Neal takes jab at Pacers for allowing Buddy Hield to wear No. 7 jersey

The Indiana Pacers have had some notable players in their organization, including Jermaine O'Neal, who was the team's All-Star center during his prime. Most fans remember him as part of the Indiana squad that blew its chances at competing for a title by causing a brawl with the Detroit Pistons and a few fans.

O'Neal starred for the Pacers after getting traded from the Portland Trail Blazers in 2000. For eight seasons, he wore the No. 7 jersey, becoming a six-time All-Star for the organization.

The Pacers announced on Twitter that guard Buddy Hield, who has played for Indiana the past two seasons, will wear No. 7.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Upon finding out about this, O'Neal responded to one fan on Instagram:

"I love Buddy and the work that he puts in," 'O'Neal wrote. "My statement has nothing to do with him.

"It is disappointing to watch teams every year recognize and celebrate the players who have been the franchise's very best players on and off the court but yet the Pacers don't. It's been confusing and disappointing to say the least!"

Expand Tweet

Hield won't be the only player to wear the No. 7 after O'Neal. Al Jefferson (2016-17), Malcolm Brogdon (three seasons, 2019-22) and George Hill (2022-23) all wore No. 7.

By the looks of it, the Pacers are still being haunted by what happened in 2004, when six players of the team were either suspended, fined or both. Jermaine O'Neal was originally suspended for 25 games, but that figure was reduced to 15 after an appeal. He also lost $4,115,000 in league salary.

You might also be interested in reading this: Indiana Pacers’ Obi Toppin pickup allows Jarace Walker to "ease into the NBA”

How well did Jermaine O'Neal perform for the Pacers?

Often overlooked, Jermain O'Neal was part of the legendary 1996 NBA draft that boasts Hall of Famers Allen Iverson, Steve Nash and Kobe Bryant. Still, despite the immense talent that the draft class has, O'Neal isn't far behind.

He struggled to be a stable center for the Blazers and was traded to Indiana after four seasons. With the Pacers, he blossomed into a star center, who was capable of scoring on the block.

O'Neal started his stardom during his second season with the team when he won the Most Improved Player award and his first All-Star nod. He stayed consistent for eight seasons in Indiana, averaging 18.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists. Jermaine O'Neal also earned three All-NBA selections while playing for the franchise.

Also read: Will the new-look Indiana Pacers make the playoffs in 2023-24?