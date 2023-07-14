Will the new-look Indiana Pacers make the playoffs in 2023-24?

The Indiana Pacers finished with a disappointing 35-47 record and missed the playoffs last season. This year could be a totally different story, though, after the team made a few key offseason moves that could power them to the next level.

Tyrese Haliburton should remain in Indiana for some time as the Pacers signed him to a five-year contract extension worth $260 million. The All-Star guard is clearly the face of the franchise, and the team will only go as far as he can take it.

The Pacers also signed free-agent guard Bruce Brown to a two-year, $45 million deal this summer. He, of course, served as an important role player for the Denver Nuggets, who won the NBA championship last month.

In addition, Indiana traded for forward Obi Toppin, sending a pair of future second-round picks to the New York Knicks. A bench player in New York, Toppin will look to become a starter for the Pacers during the first year with his new club.

In the draft, the Pacers selected forward Jarace Walker with the eighth pick via a trade with the Washington Wizards. The former Houston Cougar is expected to be brought along slowly and come off the bench as a rookie.

Do the Indiana Pacers have the pieces needed to reach the postseason?

While the Indiana Pacers have made some great offseason moves, there may be more big changes to come.

Sportsnet's Michael Grange reported that the team has reached out about trading for Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam:

"Per league sources, the Raptors are still listening, trying to gauge the market value for their leading scorer and leading returning – in theory – playmaker. Atlanta remains a possibility, Indiana has reached out while Orlando is another team that bears watching."

The two-time All-Star, who averaged 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game last season, would obviously be an outstanding addition.

Even if they don't land Siakam, the Pacers' current roster has what it takes to make the playoffs in 2023-24.

Tyrese Haliburton is developing into an elite point guard, and center Myles Turner is coming off the best season of his career.

Buddy Hield is one of the league's top shooters, and Bennedict Mathurin was a member of the All-Rookie first team last season.

If Haliburton, who missed 26 games a season ago, can stay healthy, look for the 2023-2024 Pacers to earn a playoff berth. They haven't been in the playoffs since 2020 and haven't won a playoff series since 2014.

