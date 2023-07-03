Indiana Pacers’ Obi Toppin pickup allows Jarace Walker to "ease into the NBA”

The Indiana Pacers gained forward Jarace Walker in a trade during the 2023 NBA draft, but the team appears to plan on bringing him along slowly. This comes as the Pacers have agreed to acquire forward Obi Toppin from the New York Knicks.

The Indy Star is big on the move. They said that this provides depth for the team, while allowing Walker to ease his way into the league:

"Toppin would give the Pacers another player who can man both forward spots, bringing much needed depth, especially to the power forward position.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Pacers addressed that spot in the draft by taking Houston's Jarace Walker No. 8 overall, but Toppin's addition allows Walker to ease into the NBA."

Drafted eighth overall by the Knicks in 2020, Toppin had played his entire career with the franchise. The former Dayton Flyers star has started just 15 of his 201 NBA games, though, stuck behind two-time All-Star Julius Randle.

For his career, Toppin is averaging seven points and three rebounds while playing only 14.7 minutes per game. He has never played over 17.1 minutes per contest during a single season.

However, the 2022 Slam Dunk Contest champion will likely start for the Pacers next season, which presents a real opportunity for him.

Who is Jarace Walker? More about the immediately-traded Wizards draft pick

Jarace Walker was selected by the Washington Wizards with the eighth overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. He was immediately traded to Indiana for Bilal Coulibaly, who the Pacers drafted seventh overall.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA BREAKING: Indiana Pacers draft Jarace Walker No. 8 Overall BREAKING: Indiana Pacers draft Jarace Walker No. 8 Overall https://t.co/HiPVC5dro2

A 6-foot-8, 240-pound forward, Walker played one season at Houston, averaging 11.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. He won AAC Freshman of the Year honors and helped the Cougars reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Jarace Walker has the potential to develop into an elite NBA defender. He possesses a 7-foot-2 wingspan and has quick feet and mobility, which allows him to stay in front of smaller players. He averaged 1.3 blocks per game, and came up with an impressive six-block performance against Auburn during the NCAA Tournament.

The Pacers were one of the league's worst defensive teams this past season, allowing 119.5 points per game. With that said, Walker should prove to be a great fit due to his stellar defense.

With Obi Toppin expected to start, Indiana can bring Walker off the bench as a rookie next season. That will make life much easier for him since he won't be pressured to be a star right off the bat. Perhaps Walker will jump into the starting lineup during the 2024-25 season.

Poll : 0 votes