7x Super Bowl champion Tom Brady shares special message to Florida high school flag football team as they reach top ranking in the country

The Seminole Ridge Hawks have climbed to the top of high school flag football, winning the school's sixth state championship. They won the Florida High School Athletic Association's (FHSAA) Class 3A state championship on May 10, and they did so in dominant fashion.

In the final, the Hawks took on the Chiles Timberwolves, beating their opponents 26-2. After their dominant win, the Seminole Ridge Hawks received a special message from none other than seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

"Hey guys, I wanted to give a huge shout out to the Seminole Ridge varsity women's flag football team," Brady said. "Florida state champs, baby. What a great accomplishment. It says so much about you guys and your commitment to each other." (0:02)

"To all the toughness, belief in what it takes to win ofor one another. You guys didn't just win, you dominated!" he added. "You guys out-scored your playoff opponents by like 150 points. That's crazy! I never even did that. Coach (Scott) O'Hara, Coach Taylor clearly had this team locked in.

"Congratulations to you guys both. I know that sacrifice it takes to win and reach the top by showing up every day for one another. By pushing yourself to the max limits every day and playing for something that's bigger than yourself and you guys did that. Super proud of you. No. 1 in the flag football team rankings in the country."

The Seminole Ridge Hawks end their season with a 17-2 record and the No. 1 ranking in the country for girls' flag football.

Seminole Ridge Hawks head coach praises team for dominant championship win

It had been a dominant run for the Seminole Ridge Hawks, and they went into the final against the 15-5 Chiles after demolishing East Bay. Their coach, Scott O'Hara, was all praises for the girls.

"A really nice celebration, and all the hard work paid off," he told The Palm Beach Post. "I'm so proud of the girls for being so focused this week. We did everything we could do to make sure we played our best."

The lynchpin of their victory was quarterback Aubrey Fogel, who had two touchdown passes to Lola Agosto to seal the state championship for the Hawks. Center Jazlyn Ruiz also caught 10 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. On the defensive end, senior Lily Von-Purkyne led with five tackles and two sacks.

