8x Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick secures first commitment of the 2027 recruiting class for UNC Tar Heels with ATH Skylar Robinson

Bill Belichick's North Carolina has landed its first commitment in the 2027 recruiting cycle. Skylar Robinson, a versatile athlete from Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California, announced his pledge to the Tar Heels on Saturday. The 5-foot-9, 160-pound prospect is the younger brother of UNC wide receiver Jason Robinson, who transferred to Chapel Hill on January 11.

Robinson expressed his excitement about joining North Carolina, citing the coaching staff's dedication and the opportunity to play alongside his brother.

“The UNC coaching staff and GM Lombardi have been incredibly involved in my recruitment and it already feels like home to me,” Robinson told On3. “I’ve witnessed them building something truly special and for them to want me to be a part of that is an honor.”

Trending

Bill Belichick’s transition from an iconic NFL coaching career to the college ranks has made headlines. After winning six Super Bowls as the New England Patriots' head coach and two more as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator, he now aims to reshape UNC.

Robinson established himself as a valuable sophomore athlete by excelling in defensive and offensive play in 2024. As a sophomore in 2024, Robinson both received and defended the ball through his 18 catch receptions for 238 yards which included one touchdown alongside his five pass breakups and an interception at cornerback.

The Tar Heels extended him an offer on January 31, making it his 11th overall. While Robinson is the first member of UNC’s 2027 class, the Tar Heels have already secured four commitments in the 2026 cycle: CB Marcellous Ryan, CB Justin Lewis, QB Zaid Lott, and CB Jaden Jefferson.

Bill Belichick set to release leadership book ‘The Art of Winning’ on May 20

Bill Belichick plans to publish "The Art of Winning: Lessons From My Life in Football," which will provide readers with his sports-related experiences about success. Belichick made his official announcement of the book through Instagram on Friday, which explores topics about leadership while emphasizing teamwork and maintaining long-term success.

"My hope with this book is that you learn about what I learned in the NFL about sustained success, leadership, and what it means to be a team player," he wrote. "You can make use of those extractable lessons in your own life, no matter what type of TEAM you are apart of."

Expand Tweet

Set for release on May 20, the hardcover edition is priced at $35 on Amazon. Readers can expect firsthand accounts from Bill Belichick's storied career, including his 24-season tenure with the New England Patriots, where he won six Super Bowls.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.